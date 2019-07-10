How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

On Air Now
If you feel like you’re not getting enough of a Love Island fix, the USA version might be just what you’re after.
The USA version of Love Island is of course much bigger than the British ITV2 reality show, as the Americans have sent their contestants to a huge, plush villa in Fiji.
Hosted by social media star Arielle Vandenberg, the show kicked off on 9th July on CBS and is on five days a week, as opposed to six like the original one.
It’s also just four-weeks long instead of eight weeks, meaning it’s no doubt harder for the islanders to find someone they connect with.
While we’re hoping ITV2 might later air the USA series over here, at the moment there are only a few ways to watch the show whilst it’s on.
CBS All Access includes a one-week trial, followed by a fee of $5.99 per month (£4.80). However, access to this is restricted in some regions of the country, and the payment must also be registered in the US.
ITV are yet to comment on whether the series will air over here, but keep an eye on this page for further updates.
Thanks to a $30million (£240m) budget, the US islanders have a luxurious villa in Fiji in the South Pacific complete with an infinity pool, mural walls, a cosy hideaway, huge decking area and of course a gym for the contestants to work on their bods.
Love Island USA announced this year’s line-up on their Instagram page, unveiling 11 contestants of five boys and six girls.
SURPRISE!!! So excited to finally announce that Elizabeth is one of Love Islands newest islanders!
FINALLY we are able to announce that our girl Caro will be featured in one of the most popular shows of the season, and it just arrived across the pond.. LOVE ISLAND USA!
The USA version is set to be slightly tamer than the UK edition, after ITV America’s chief executive officer David Eilenberg said there are more restrictions on the language the US contestants can use.
He told the Hollywood Reporter: “Probably the biggest difference of all is likely to be around language because we’ll have some bleeping obligations that the U.K. simply doesn’t.”
For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.