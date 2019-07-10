How To Watch Love Island USA In The UK, Where Is The Villa And Who’s On It?

10 July 2019, 14:51

If you feel like you’re not getting enough of a Love Island fix, the USA version might be just what you’re after.

The USA version of Love Island is of course much bigger than the British ITV2 reality show, as the Americans have sent their contestants to a huge, plush villa in Fiji.

Hosted by social media star Arielle Vandenberg, the show kicked off on 9th July on CBS and is on five days a week, as opposed to six like the original one.

It’s also just four-weeks long instead of eight weeks, meaning it’s no doubt harder for the islanders to find someone they connect with.

Love Island USA is underway
Love Island USA is underway. Picture: CBS

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

While we’re hoping ITV2 might later air the USA series over here, at the moment there are only a few ways to watch the show whilst it’s on.

CBS All Access includes a one-week trial, followed by a fee of $5.99 per month (£4.80). However, access to this is restricted in some regions of the country, and the payment must also be registered in the US.

ITV are yet to comment on whether the series will air over here, but keep an eye on this page for further updates.

Where is the Love Island USA villa?

Thanks to a $30million (£240m) budget, the US islanders have a luxurious villa in Fiji in the South Pacific complete with an infinity pool, mural walls, a cosy hideaway, huge decking area and of course a gym for the contestants to work on their bods.

Who is on Love Island USA?

Love Island USA announced this year’s line-up on their Instagram page, unveiling 11 contestants of five boys and six girls.

The girls

Alana Morrison, a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut.

Elizabeth Weber, an advertising executive who plans on “keeping the boys on their toes”.

Kyra Green, a 22-year-old musician from LA.

View this post on Instagram

🍦

A post shared by Kyra Green Love Island (@kyra212green) on

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg, a 21-year-old college student also from LA.

Alexandra Steward is 25 and again from LA. She’s on the hunt for someone “romantic, compassionate and supportive”.

Mallory Santic is an analyst for Nike and is 25 years old. She’s looking for someone “fun, wild and spontaneous”.

The boys

Yamen Sanders is a 24-year-old real estate agent.

Zac Mirabelli is a 22-year-old grocery store cashier after a “trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl”.

Michael Yi, 29 from Miami, is a model who insists “he wakes up like this”.

View this post on Instagram

See ya in Fiji 🏝️ #loveislandusa #loveisland

A post shared by Michael Yi (@realmichaelyi) on

Weston Richey, 25, from Texas is a photographer with a weakness for girls with “a great smile”.

Cashel Barnett, 27 from California, is a model and musician.

How will the USA version be different to the UK one?

The USA version is set to be slightly tamer than the UK edition, after ITV America’s chief executive officer David Eilenberg said there are more restrictions on the language the US contestants can use.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: “Probably the biggest difference of all is likely to be around language because we’ll have some bleeping obligations that the U.K. simply doesn’t.”

