WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel Reveals Why She Left WhatsApp Group In Awkward Reunion Interview
6 August 2018, 14:45
After Samira Mighty revealed Georgia Steel had quit the cast's WhatsApp group, she's finally had her say in a pretty awkward 'Love Island' reunion interview, and all is not quite what it seems.
The Love Island reunion confronted the islanders with a lot of the questions we've needed answers to, including the drama surrounding Georgia Steel, who according to Samira Mighty quit their WhatsApp group without warning, leaving them all confused.
When Caroline asked Georgia about her drastic decision on Love Island: The Reunion, she replied with just a little bit of sass: "Oh this WhatsApp group malarky, there were two Georgia's in the WhatsApp group, and then Adam removed me!"
Adam admitted whilst guiltily giggling in the background that he had created a 'fake Georgia' and then deleted the wrong one from the chat, but Georgia was less than impressed.
She told Caroline: "Obviously it was me that left the WhatsApp group, because it would have been wouldn't it?"
To which Caroline, iconically replied: "No, because you're loyal."
Still remaining defiant, Georgia repeated: "So, I didn't leave the WhatsApp group, I was removed."
That's us told then!
Georgia cracks me up so much creasing at the whole WhatsApp group thing @LoveIsland @georgia_steel #LoveIslandReunion— 🦋💗 (@smithfamilylee1) August 5, 2018
Omg Adam deleted Georgia instead of the fake Georgia by accident from the WhatsApp group 😂😂😂😂— Claire❤ (@ClaireAndCare) August 5, 2018
Georgia got removed from the whatsapp group LOOL— deja (@dejacherellex) August 5, 2018
Phew, it's OK guys, turns out Georgia is still the most loyal gal in town, everyone may resume their normal activities.
