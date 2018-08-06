WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel Reveals Why She Left WhatsApp Group In Awkward Reunion Interview

6 August 2018, 14:45

After Samira Mighty revealed Georgia Steel had quit the cast's WhatsApp group, she's finally had her say in a pretty awkward 'Love Island' reunion interview, and all is not quite what it seems.

The Love Island reunion confronted the islanders with a lot of the questions we've needed answers to, including the drama surrounding Georgia Steel, who according to Samira Mighty quit their WhatsApp group without warning, leaving them all confused.

WATCH: Did Kaz Just Let Slip She's Having The First 'Love Island' Baby With Josh?!

When Caroline asked Georgia about her drastic decision on Love Island: The Reunion, she replied with just a little bit of sass: "Oh this WhatsApp group malarky, there were two Georgia's in the WhatsApp group, and then Adam removed me!"

Adam admitted whilst guiltily giggling in the background that he had created a 'fake Georgia' and then deleted the wrong one from the chat, but Georgia was less than impressed.

She told Caroline: "Obviously it was me that left the WhatsApp group, because it would have been wouldn't it?"

To which Caroline, iconically replied: "No, because you're loyal."

Still remaining defiant, Georgia repeated: "So, I didn't leave the WhatsApp group, I was removed."

That's us told then!

Phew, it's OK guys, turns out Georgia is still the most loyal gal in town, everyone may resume their normal activities.

