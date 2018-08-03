WATCH: Did Kaz Just Let Slip She's Having The First 'Love Island' Baby With Josh?!

Kas Crossley may have just told the entire nation that her and Josh Denzel would have the first Love Island baby... WHOOPS.

Love Islanders, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley popped by to Roman Kemp, and after he grilled them, Kaz stated that she reckoned her and Josh were going to have the first Love Island baby.

Of course, the couple who came in third on the reality show, thought Dani and Jack were likely to have a child soon.

Kaz said "Jack and Dani. I would say 'us', but then that's really dangerous", which shocked poor, little Josh. It looked like it wasn't just us who heard about this first.

The pair then reckoned that Jack and Laura would also make good parents.

We wanna be godparents of your kids, Josh and Kaz. Just sayin'. We made this happen...