Tommy Fury Dated Celebs Go Dating's Chelsee Healey Before Entering Love Island

3 June 2019, 12:21

Tommy Fury has reportedly dated Chelsee Healey before Love Island villa
Tommy Fury has reportedly dated Chelsee Healey before Love Island villa. Picture: ITV/Love Island/ @chelseehealey

The 2019 contestant has dated a famous face in the past and has a well-known family which some say sounds familiar..

It's been revealed one Love Island contestant who's headed into the villa, Tommy Fury, 19, has previously dated soap actress-turned-reality star, Chelsee Healey, 30, who recently starred on Celebs Go Dating.

According to The Mirror, the pair met on a night out in Manchester just last month where Tommy became 'smitten' and charmed the soap star into going on a date with him.

A friend of the star told the tabloid: "Tommy noticed her straight away and couldn't stop looking at her. He was proper smitten."

"They knew some of the same people and he begged one of our mates for an introduction.

"He was being his usual cheeky self and she was laughing, so whatever he was saying seemed to work."

Tommy, a professional boxer himself, is the cousin of British boxing champion Tyson Fury, so it's of little wonder that he has crossed paths with more than a few famous faces in his time.

Chelsee also has a string of famous pals including Tulisa Contostavlos, Love Island's Georgia Steel, and Megan McKenna, but as it didn't work out between the pair, we wonder who he will set his sights on in the villa?

Will Chelsee regret giving up the boxer as he's almost bound to become a household name, providing he makes it in the villa long enough?!

We'll have to wait and see, but seeing as Love Island starts its fifth series on ITV2 tonight at 9pm- we really don't have long to wait.

