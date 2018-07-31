Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts

Love Island on ITV2 is all over for another year but the contestant’s journey to fame is only just starting - here’s how you can follow them on social media to keep up to date.

Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson are all out of the Love Island 2018 villa and fans are already going on a social media spree to make sure they can follow all their latest updates.

In particular, viewers of the ITV2 hit - who are already excited for the reunion show – are looking for how to follow the Love Island contestants on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

While not all the islanders are on all platforms, here’s who you can and can’t find on the social media sites:

Dani Dyer

2 you A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) onDec 31, 2017 at 4:00am PST

Already verified and with plenty of endorsements across her page- you can tell Dani is both the daughter of a celebrity and already had a shot at reality show fame from her earlier stint in Survival Of The Fittest.

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

Snapchat: N/A

Samira Mighty

More than just your average triple threat- 26-year-old West End performer's snaps will give you serious life envy- she's got the fashion shots, next she's in costume ready to go on stage and of course, a new boyfriend.

Instagram: @samiramighty

Twitter: @MightySamira Snapchat: N/A

Laura Anderson

The 29-year-old air hostess has openly admitted she's entered the villa to find a hubby and it looks like Paul Knopps is her man for now.

Instagram: @lauraanderson1x

Twitter: N/A

Snapchat: N/A

Hayley Hughes

Fresh Sunday’s A post shared by Hayley Hughes (@hayleyhughes.xx) onApr 8, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

As you may already have guessed, Hayley's social media reflects just how glamorous she is in real life, full of professional make-up selfies and bikini snaps, if you haven't already found her, then here are her handles.

Instagram: @hayleyhughes.xx

Twitter: @hayleyhughes13

Georgia Steel

A post shared by Georgia Steel (@geesteelx) onMay 6, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

Loyal Love Island contestant Georgia Steel is keeping her fans updated a LOT over on social media.

Instagram: @geesteelx

Twitter: @georgia_steel

Snapchat: N/A

Rosie Williams

The 26-yer-old lawyer quit her career to go into the villa and try to find love. Unlucky on the show, find out how Rosie is doing in the outside world here:

Twitter: N/A

Snapchat: N/A

Megan Barton Hanson

The model sent the villa into a spiral when she entered - and from looking at her social media accounts, you get a better idea of why! She has some very racy photos from her photoshoots on them, and even featured in 66 magazine.

Instagram: meganbartonhanson_

Twitter: N/A

Instagram: N/A

Kendall-Rae Knight

A post shared by Kendall Rae Knight (@kendallraeknight) onJun 13, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

First out the house, everyone wants to know just what 26-year-old Kendall is getting up to. Although she hasn't admitted to any major plans- she even told us she would be willing to return to her job in a shoe shop - she's bound to be flooded with offers and deals, fancy keeping up with what's going on?

Instagram: @kendallraeknight

Twitter: @_KendallRKnight

Snapchat: kendallknightx

Dr. Alex George

A post shared by Dr Alex (@adlgeorge1) onNov 18, 2017 at 11:36am PST

A&E doctor Alex has done his job dirty by breaking the hearts of the nation (medical pun, enjoy it) as no one quite captured his heart. The answer to everyones question, what's Alex like outside the villa?

Instagram: @adlgeorge1

Twitter: N/A

Instagram: N/a

Wes Nelson

Alcohol 1 - Wes 0 A post shared by Wes Nelson (@wes.nelson) onApr 8, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

Baby of the villa, 20-year-old Wes has racked up a serious amount of followers on social media. Keep up to date with Wes here:

Jack Fincham

Blinding weekend. A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) onJan 7, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

It's pen salesman Jack! Literally everyone wants to know a bit more about what 26-year-old Jack gets up to with new girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Instagram: @jack_charlesf

Twitter: @Jack_CharlesF

Snapchat: N/A

Adam Collard

The 22-year-old Geordie lad took the house by storm when he sauntered in, in Niall's words "looking like a Greek God or something". So, what can you expect from the personal trainer's social media?

Instagram: @adamcollard

Twitter: @theadamcollard

Snapchat: N/A

Eyal Booker

A post shared by E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker) onMay 12, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

The 22-year-old former pop star and model knows how to work the camera and his page is full of smouldering selfies, take a look for yourself on his Instagram page.

Instagram: @EyalBooker

Charlie Frederick

A post shared by Charlie Frederick (@charliefrederick_) onMar 8, 2018 at 8:19am PST

Charlie 'No Eyebrows' Frederick is also a model, and knows Eyal through the industry, so you guessed correctly if you thought his social media is full of smouldering model snaps and rippling gym selfies.

Instagram: @charliefrederick

Josh Denzel

Josh Denzel is now a taken man with girlfriend Kaz but what can we expect from them outside of the villa? Keep posted here:

Instagram: @joshdenzel

Twitter: Josh_Denzel1

Snapchat: N/A

Niall Aslam

Unfortunately the 23-year-old had to leave the villa suddenly for 'personal reasons', but the good news is you can now keep up with everything he's up to via his Instagram page! Instagram: @niallaslam Twitter: @niallaslam

