Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts
31 July 2018, 15:08
Love Island on ITV2 is all over for another year but the contestant’s journey to fame is only just starting - here’s how you can follow them on social media to keep up to date.
Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson are all out of the Love Island 2018 villa and fans are already going on a social media spree to make sure they can follow all their latest updates.
In particular, viewers of the ITV2 hit - who are already excited for the reunion show – are looking for how to follow the Love Island contestants on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.
While not all the islanders are on all platforms, here’s who you can and can’t find on the social media sites:
Dani Dyer
Already verified and with plenty of endorsements across her page- you can tell Dani is both the daughter of a celebrity and already had a shot at reality show fame from her earlier stint in Survival Of The Fittest.
Instagram: @danidyerxx
Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer
Snapchat: N/A
Samira Mighty
Twitter: @MightySamira
Snapchat: N/A
Laura Anderson
The 29-year-old air hostess has openly admitted she's entered the villa to find a hubby and it looks like Paul Knopps is her man for now.
Instagram: @lauraanderson1x
Twitter: N/A
Snapchat: N/A
Hayley Hughes
As you may already have guessed, Hayley's social media reflects just how glamorous she is in real life, full of professional make-up selfies and bikini snaps, if you haven't already found her, then here are her handles.
Instagram: @hayleyhughes.xx
Twitter: @hayleyhughes13
Georgia Steel
Loyal Love Island contestant Georgia Steel is keeping her fans updated a LOT over on social media.
Instagram: @geesteelx
Twitter: @georgia_steel
Snapchat: N/A
Rosie Williams
Megan Barton Hanson
Instagram: meganbartonhanson_
Twitter: N/A
Kendall-Rae Knight
First out the house, everyone wants to know just what 26-year-old Kendall is getting up to. Although she hasn't admitted to any major plans- she even told us she would be willing to return to her job in a shoe shop - she's bound to be flooded with offers and deals, fancy keeping up with what's going on?
Instagram: @kendallraeknight
Twitter: @_KendallRKnight
Snapchat: kendallknightx
Dr. Alex George
A&E doctor Alex has done his job dirty by breaking the hearts of the nation (medical pun, enjoy it) as no one quite captured his heart. The answer to everyones question, what's Alex like outside the villa?
Instagram: @adlgeorge1
Twitter: N/A
Wes Nelson
Instagram: @wes.nelson
Twitter: @WesLNelson
Snapchat: N/A
Jack Fincham
It's pen salesman Jack! Literally everyone wants to know a bit more about what 26-year-old Jack gets up to with new girlfriend Dani Dyer.
Instagram: @jack_charlesf
Twitter: @Jack_CharlesF
Snapchat: N/A
Adam Collard
Instagram: @adamcollard
Twitter: @theadamcollard
Snapchat: N/A
Eyal Booker
The 22-year-old former pop star and model knows how to work the camera and his page is full of smouldering selfies, take a look for yourself on his Instagram page.
Instagram: @EyalBooker
Charlie Frederick
Charlie 'No Eyebrows' Frederick is also a model, and knows Eyal through the industry, so you guessed correctly if you thought his social media is full of smouldering model snaps and rippling gym selfies.
Instagram: @charliefrederick
Josh Denzel
Instagram: @joshdenzel
Twitter: Josh_Denzel1
Snapchat: N/A
Niall Aslam
Unfortunately the 23-year-old had to leave the villa suddenly for 'personal reasons', but the good news is you can now keep up with everything he's up to via his Instagram page!
Instagram: @niallaslam
Twitter: @niallaslam
