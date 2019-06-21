Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury's Love Island 'Sex Scene' Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

21 June 2019, 10:44 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 11:48

Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming
Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Two Love Islanders got hot and heavy in last night's episode and viewers have taken to Twitter to all say the same thing about the X-rated scene.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae appeared to be getting down to some serious business after the lights went down on last night's Love Island episode and there are some seriously hilarious reactions from awkward viewers who were caught off guard.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Yup, the final montage showed all the couples snuggling up to each other before cutting to Molly-Mae and Tommy in something of a compromising position and a subtitle revealing the 19-year-old to be saying 'Jesus Christ' and viewers put two and two together.

Fans took to Twitter to share their embarrassment of having to watch the steamy scene go down whilst watching with their family and others simply asked their eyes to be spared the bedroom action.

One Twitter user hilariously wrote: "never watching love island w my wee sister again" whilst others just begged to 'unsee' the entire thing.

Others weren't so squeamish and reminisced about previous years where the really 'wild' action went down- but seeing as we're still so early into the series, there's a whole lot of time for more of those uncomfortable scenes.

So, people who watch with their families- you have been warned!

