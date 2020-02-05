Molly's Love Island Ex Jordan Speaks Out As She Enters Casa Amor 'I'm Dealing With It In My Own Way'

5 February 2020, 11:50

Molly used to be in a relationship with 2018 contestant Jordan
Molly used to be in a relationship with 2018 contestant Jordan. Picture: Instagram @mollysmith19

Molly Smith has her sights set on Callum Jones in Casa Amor, but it's emerged she had been dating 2018 contestant Jordan Adefeyisan, who has been hit hard by their break-up.

Casa Amor's Molly Smith used to be in a relationship with 2018 Love Island contestant Jordan Adefeyisan, who has now broken his silence about his ex entering the villa, saying he's 'dealing with it in his own way' and asks people not to talk to him about it.

Love Island Fans Defend Shaughna Phillips Over Trolls' Comments About Her Legs

Addressing his 100k Instagram followers, he wrote: "So everyone's aware that my 'ex' is going on Love Island."

"I'm getting messages regarding the matter and I'm truly not interested."

"All I can do is wish her luck and I hope she finds what she's looking for in life."

"I'll say it again. Please do not contact me regarding Molly."

"I'm dealing with it in my own way. I've got great people around me."

"She's made the decision to go on for whatever reason and I'm respecting that."

"No further comment."

The 25-year-old model from Stockport knows all too well what goes down in Casa Amor after he entered the show two years ago with five other boys set to shake things up, flirting up a storm with Georgia Steel, but ultimately getting dumped before finding love.

Though Molly and Jordan were in a relationship, there's no trace of one another on Instagram

Molly, 25, meanwhile, has wasted no time going about getting what she wants, managing to get into bed with Callum Jones on the first night in Casa Amor, who has been coupled up with Shaughna Phillips from the start of the series.

They have since kissed and Callum's told fellow islanders about their magnetic sexual energy, saying he wants to 'rip her clothes off' when he looks at her, so, if anyone sees Jordan, they might want to urge him to change the channel!

