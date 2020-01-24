How To Cop Winter Love Island Merchandise Including The Iconic Suitcases & Water Bottles!

24 January 2020, 15:43

You can bag yourself official Love Island merchandise!
You can bag yourself official Love Island merchandise! Picture: Love Island

Here's your official guide to the 2020 merchandise for the first ever winter series of Love Island and how to accessories in style just like the sexy singles in the villa!

Love Island's been serving us serious drama, romance, and the all important style that has everyone glued to their screens for its first ever winter series, and though they may be in a brand new villa in South Africa, some things, like their iconic merchandise, are still here- and what's more, you can bag yourself all the goods!

What Is The Patch On Rebecca Gormley’s Leg? Love Island Viewers Praise Model For Publicly Displaying Contraception Method

The merch' isn't the only thing back for 2020- as former champion Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free are back hosting the Love Island: The Morning After podcast to give us a run-down on each evening's events.

Joined by heaps of former islanders, together they give you guys the unfiltered low down on all the juice and gives you that extra dose of villa life we're all craving!

So, let's take a look at some of the merch' on offer so can rid your January blues and pretend (like us) your'e lounging round a pool!

From their trademark, named bottles we see the islanders with every minute of the day, to those enviable suitcases we see when they get the boot, Love Island has an official website- and yes, you can get your name printed on them!

Water Bottle

Cop the official Love Island water bottle!
Cop the official Love Island water bottle! Picture: Love Island

Ah, the humble Love Island water bottle.

No one item has become so widely recognised and associated with a show than the clear, personalised bottles that literally become the contestants' life lines on the show.

Awkward chat? Take the water bottle. Asking someone to be your girl/boyfriend? The bottle comes along.

Grab it from their site- but we warned, you'll have to field a whole load of questions about how to managed to get hold of one, but don't worry, your bottle will be there for all of those private chats!

Suitcase

Get the Love Island personalised suitcase!
Get the Love Island personalised suitcase! Picture: Love Island

Unlike the islanders, the suitcase isn't a symbol of dread for us, because we haven't just been dumped, it basically means we're going on holiday, which is what we really like to hear.

Inscribed with your name, there'll definitely not be any more airport carousel confusion for you, apart from maybe being approached by your fellow passengers about whether or not you've starred on the ITV2 show!

Sunglasses

Love Island x Polaroid sunglasses are out now!
Love Island x Polaroid sunglasses are out now! Picture: Love Island

Probably the most popular accessory on the whole show, islanders can't wait to whip out their carefully selected sunglasses that inevitably become the talk of the nation, and now, Polaroid have teamed up with the show for a drool worthy range.

From rose gold aviators, to cat eye, or a classic round shape, there's a bunch of styles emanating some of the most popular styles- and with this lot under your belt, you're well ahead of the summer game!

With the series back on our screens, the official merch' site fulfilling all our summery desires, and the Morning After podcast giving us all the chat we're desperate for, our winter blues have officially been banished and we're so here for it.

> For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

