Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Calling It Quits

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have officially unfollowed each other after a shock break-up. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson have done what every public couple does after a split.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson called time on their seven-month relationship over the weekend leaving fans shocked and confused.

However, it seems the two are keen to move of after they unfollowed each other on the ‘gram after Megan called the past week the "worst week" of her life.

The reality star has since taken to his new-found freedom and reportedly followed a series of ‘sexy’ women.

Megan Barton Hanson's Had The 'Worst Week Of Her Life' After Split From Wes Nelson

Megan announced her split from Wes on Saturday and later shared a statement thanking fans for their support, saying: "Hands down been one of the worst days of my life.

“I can't thank you all enough for the support. It makes it all worthwhile, (the endless trolling, negative stories, dealing with publicly breaking up, being papped having to force a smile when my whole world is crumbling).” She continued.

Megan Barton Hanson thanks fans for support. Picture: Instagram

"Feels like I can't put a foot right but knowing I can help motivate/inspire people even a tiny bit makes me want to continue on in the public eye."

Despite unfollowing her ex on social media, the TV personality was still in attendance to Dancing On Ice last weekend.

