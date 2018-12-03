Are Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson And Wes Nelson Engaged?

3 December 2018, 14:59 | Updated: 3 December 2018, 16:25

Fans think Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson might be engaged
Fans think Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson might be engaged. Picture: Getty

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson have sparked rumours that they’re engaged after a ring was spotted on her engagement finger.

Last week Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shared a post to Instagram having a full body non-surgical treatment with what looks like a big rock on her engagement finger.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Hits Back After Fans Call Her ‘Lazy’ For Promoting Bum Lifting Procedure

Her boyfriend, Wes Nelson, also posted a cryptic message captioned “Never been so happy. When you know you know.”

Wes posts a cryptic message on Instagram Stories
Wes posts a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who moved in together straight from the villa, have posted a series of pictures confessing their love for each other.

Cheating rumours did surface in October but were quickly dismissed by Megan who shared and captioned one post: "I did plan on writing a long caption to address the recent BS stories about our relationship etc but to be honest I’m knackered.

View this post on Instagram

Last night @prideofbritain was an absolute honour with @wes.nelson. Amazing to be in same room as so many brave, selfless heroes ❤️ I’m so happy to have our new home and be on this journey together. I did plan on writing a long caption to address all of the recent BS stories about our relationship etc but to be honest I’m knackered, I have a lot going on right now and just can’t be arsed! Slowly realising all that matters is what’s going on right here, right now and that me and Wes are happy. Everything else is just part of the show/media pantomime! Hope you are all having a nice day and getting excited for Halloween. Love, positivity and happiness. Meg ❤ wearing @marchesafashion from @frontrowlondon

A post shared by Megan Barton-Hanson (@meganbartonhanson_) on

“Slowly realising all that matters is what’s going on right here, right now and that me and Wes are happy. Everything else is part of the show/media pantomime!”

Megan and Wes have even hinted they may have a spinoff show after Wes captioned an Instagram post with “We are stronger than ever building our new home and there’s plenty more exciting news to look forward to!”

Although no timeline has been set, the ex-Islanders headed off to film the Love Island Christmas special last week. The one-off episode will reunite the cast of 2018, hosted by Caroline Flack.

Sadly, wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon as their representative has since denied claims.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Nose Job

Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Recent Nose Job
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are filming for their own reality TV show.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham’s Reality Show Banned From Filming Their Arguments
Chris Hughes praised for having a testicular exam on live 'This Morning'

Chris Hughes Praised For Having Testicular Examination Live On This Morning
Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at trolls who criticised her latest treatment.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Hits Back After Fans Call Her ‘Lazy’ For Promoting Bum Lifting Procedure
The Love Island 2018 cast.

You Won’t Believe How Little The Cast Are Earning For Love Island: The Christmas Reunion

More Movies & TV News

Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together 'Axed' After Just Two Months
The pair have apparently been dating since 2011

Georgia Groome From 'Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging' Has Been Dating Rupert Grint For Years And Nobody Noticed
Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed.

I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On
Dani Harmer is reprising her role as Tracy Beaker.

Dani Harmer Is Coming Back As Tracy Beaker For A One-Off Special Of The Children’s TV Show
ITV presenter claims Ant McPartlin scripts Holly Willoughby and Dec's jokes on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity: Ant McPartlin 'Hits Back' At Claims He Scripts Holly & Dec's Jokes