Are Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson And Wes Nelson Engaged?

Fans think Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson might be engaged. Picture: Getty

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson have sparked rumours that they’re engaged after a ring was spotted on her engagement finger.

Last week Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shared a post to Instagram having a full body non-surgical treatment with what looks like a big rock on her engagement finger.

Her boyfriend, Wes Nelson, also posted a cryptic message captioned “Never been so happy. When you know you know.”

Wes posts a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who moved in together straight from the villa, have posted a series of pictures confessing their love for each other.

Cheating rumours did surface in October but were quickly dismissed by Megan who shared and captioned one post: "I did plan on writing a long caption to address the recent BS stories about our relationship etc but to be honest I’m knackered.

“Slowly realising all that matters is what’s going on right here, right now and that me and Wes are happy. Everything else is part of the show/media pantomime!”

Megan and Wes have even hinted they may have a spinoff show after Wes captioned an Instagram post with “We are stronger than ever building our new home and there’s plenty more exciting news to look forward to!”

Although no timeline has been set, the ex-Islanders headed off to film the Love Island Christmas special last week. The one-off episode will reunite the cast of 2018, hosted by Caroline Flack.

Sadly, wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon as their representative has since denied claims.

