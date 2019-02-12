Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick

Megan Barton-Hanson appears to have moved on from her split from Love Island beau Wes Nelson as she was spotted partying with co-star Charlie Frederick.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson split last month after the model’s public spat with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

But the blonde bombshell appears to have moved on from their break-up already as she continues to party with her former Love Island co-stars.

And during a night out in London this weekend Megan was snapped partying with Charlie Frederick – who lasted a matter of days in the villa last summer after coupling up with Hayley Hughes.

Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together. Picture: Getty

Charlie and Megan were on a night out with fellow islander Samira Mighty and the duo were pictured together in the club’s smoking area.

Megan looked as glamorous as always for the evening, wearing a statement red lip to match her lacy bodysuit.

Ex-islander Charlie seemingly couldn’t take his eyes off the model as they were pictured in deep discussion while smoking.

Weeks before, Charlie revealed his feelings for Megan to the tabloids, claiming he would have coupled up with her in the villa last year if the circumstances were different.

He confessed: “Megan's a gorgeous girl. She’s actually really nice and easy to get on with, so what’s not to like?"

Charlie added: “We actually get on really well, but I felt that I wanted to give Hayley a really good chance but you know, I didn’t really put it on Megan much.

“So I feel like if I did, then I probably would’ve come out successful.”

> Download Our App For The Latest On The Love Islanders