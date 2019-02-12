Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick

12 February 2019, 15:58

Megan Barton-Hanson appears to have moved on from her split from Love Island beau Wes Nelson as she was spotted partying with co-star Charlie Frederick.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson split last month after the model’s public spat with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

But the blonde bombshell appears to have moved on from their break-up already as she continues to party with her former Love Island co-stars.

And during a night out in London this weekend Megan was snapped partying with Charlie Frederick – who lasted a matter of days in the villa last summer after coupling up with Hayley Hughes.

Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together
Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together. Picture: Getty

Charlie and Megan were on a night out with fellow islander Samira Mighty and the duo were pictured together in the club’s smoking area.

Megan looked as glamorous as always for the evening, wearing a statement red lip to match her lacy bodysuit.

Ex-islander Charlie seemingly couldn’t take his eyes off the model as they were pictured in deep discussion while smoking.

Weeks before, Charlie revealed his feelings for Megan to the tabloids, claiming he would have coupled up with her in the villa last year if the circumstances were different.

He confessed: “Megan's a gorgeous girl. She’s actually really nice and easy to get on with, so what’s not to like?"

Charlie added: “We actually get on really well, but I felt that I wanted to give Hayley a really good chance but you know, I didn’t really put it on Megan much.

“So I feel like if I did, then I probably would’ve come out successful.”

> Download Our App For The Latest On The Love Islanders

Latest Love Island News

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral
Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video
Megan Barton-Hanson admits she doesn't like Laura Anderson.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Laura Anderson For “Making Digs & Talking S**t” About Her In Leaked DMs
Megan Barton-Hanson has just reignited her feud with Laura Anderson.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Reignites Her Feud With Laura Anderson By Saying She’s A “Mess”
Love Island's Zara and Adam reportedly slept in different beds

Love Island's Zara McDermott & Adam Collard 'Slept In Separate Beds For Months'

More Movies & TV News

Ed Sheeran stars in Danny Boyle's comedy-drama Yesterday

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran

Gemma Collins is charging this HUGE fee for her club appearances.

Gemma Collins Charges £13,000 AN HOUR For Appearances After Starring On Dancing On Ice
Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin has some Disney fans scared

Aladdin 2019: New Trailer With Will Smith As The Genie Is Scaring Everyone
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today

Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old

Justin Bieber

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around

Netflix New Series Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show