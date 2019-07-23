Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions

McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Fans of the ITV2 reality show were scratching their heads after spotting a McDonalds McFlurry in the Love Island villa fridge.

There has always been an interest in what happens off-camera however the thought of Ovie walking into a McDonalds to order a McFlurry is enough to make a Love Island fan lose their mind.

A McFlurry was spotted in the Love Island fridge. Picture: ITV2

One fan had an entire theory that the show is pre-recorded purely over the fact that the ice cream had a Monopoly sticker on it, she wrote - "OMG love island is pre-recorded, one the islanders have a McFlurry in the freezer which mean they get to eat McDonald’s, and two the McFlurry has the monopoly sticker on it and the McDonald’s monopoly ended in may."

Another tweeted her confusion over whether the Islanders are allowed out of the villa at the weekend... how else would a McFlurry make it into the fridge?!

There’s a McFlurry in the fridge on Love Island pls? Are they allowed out on Saturdays? I am confusion pic.twitter.com/QA6EZFXu4Q — tate (@KatieRoseMoore) July 22, 2019

Twitter saw a flurry of tweets about the McDonalds dessert, most of which were utter confusion and others were questions upon questions.

I have questions.



How did they get a mcflurry.

Who doesn't finish a mcflurry and SAVES IT FOR LATER. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QGr37Zx26N — Once a Gowans (@tootsdeville) July 22, 2019

Is that a McDonald’s McFlurry I see lurking in the freezer ? #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/ndN6cTz33N — Tilly Canning (@tillycanning) July 22, 2019

Is that a Maccies monopoly McFlurry or am I trippin #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/crNsRBXGUT — Lile Ashley (@lileashley_) July 22, 2019

Rewinding so I can see this McFlurry in the fridge.. McDonalds takeaway must be a thing in the villa eh🧐 #loveisland — OG (@Lvgrndge) July 22, 2019

