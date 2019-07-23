Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions

23 July 2019, 10:57

McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa
McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Fans of the ITV2 reality show were scratching their heads after spotting a McDonalds McFlurry in the Love Island villa fridge.

Love Island viewers were left with a lot of questions after last night's episode after it was pointed out on Twitter that there was a McFlurry in the fridge.

There has always been an interest in what happens off-camera however the thought of Ovie walking into a McDonalds to order a McFlurry is enough to make a Love Island fan lose their mind.

Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa

A McFlurry was spotted in the Love Island fridge
A McFlurry was spotted in the Love Island fridge. Picture: ITV2

One fan had an entire theory that the show is pre-recorded purely over the fact that the ice cream had a Monopoly sticker on it, she wrote - "OMG love island is pre-recorded, one the islanders have a McFlurry in the freezer which mean they get to eat McDonald’s, and two the McFlurry has the monopoly sticker on it and the McDonald’s monopoly ended in may."

Another tweeted her confusion over whether the Islanders are allowed out of the villa at the weekend... how else would a McFlurry make it into the fridge?!

Lucie Donlan Reveals Love Island Contestants Were Treated To McDonald's In Secret

Twitter saw a flurry of tweets about the McDonalds dessert, most of which were utter confusion and others were questions upon questions.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack

Francesca Allen Addressed Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet
Jordan Hames said he's been enjoying getting to know India Reynolds

Love Island Viewers Furious At Jordan Hames As Anna Vakili's Boyfriend Has His Head Turned By India Reynolds
The islanders were treated to McDonald's on their days off

Lucie Donlan Reveals Love Island Contestants Were Treated To McDonald's In Secret
Islanders have to inform show bosses who they are going to choose, according to Francesa.

Francesca Allen Reveals Love Islanders Have 'Secret Chats' With Producers Before Recoupling
Caroline Flack has spoken out after reports she 'snubbed' Francesca Allen

Caroline Flack Quashes Francesca Allen ‘Snub’ After Appearance On Love Island: Aftersun

Hot On Capital

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating
Lizzo has soared into the spotlight over the past year

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’: Why Lizzo’s 2017 Single Is Now Eligible For A Grammy Award Two Years On
Shawn Mendes' new butterfly tattoo

Shawn Mendes New Tattoo: The 'Seńorita' Star Gets Inked With Butterfly Design

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello posts emotional message about struggling with anxiety and shyness

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall tease new music

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tease New Music They've Written With Tayla Parx

Little Mix

The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?

More Movies & TV News

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?
Ovie Soko's job, age, height revealed

Love Island 2019's Ovie Soko: Age, Basketball Career, Height & Instagram Handle
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Queer Eye Season 4: Episodes, Location & Cast As Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Bobby And Karamo Return To Netflix
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3

Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?