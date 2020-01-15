Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Praised For Her Help Following Grenfell

Shaughna helped enforce fire safety in council estates. Picture: ITV (L); Getty (R)

Shaughna - who's known for her current appearance in Love Island - ensured the fire safety in council properties, after Grenfell.

Shaughna Phillips is currently caught up in a love triangle on Love Island, but it was her activity before the reality show that's caught her attention.

According to reports, the democratic services officer joined a fire safety team following the horrific events that happened at Grenfell Tower.

After a fire broke out in the 24-storey building, Shaugna helped ensure that all the front doors in council tenants' properties were either fire-safe or refitted.

This comes after it was reported that the fire in Grenfell spread quickly due to the building's cladding, the external insulation and the air gap, which enabled the fire.

She has quickly become a fan favourite on the ITV reality series for actions such as these, as well as her positive nature.

Shaughna confronted Callum following his double-date. Picture: YouTube

Shaughna joined this year's Love Island line-up for their first ever winter edition of the show, and has branded herself as a "clever" Islander.

She has recently clashed with the newcomers, twins Jess and Eve Gale, after they stole two of the men from relationships.

Following their double date, however, Shaughna's partner, Callum didn't console her, which angered the 25-year-old.

"I'd rather find out he's a wet wipe on day two, than day 17," said Shaughna to the girls in the bedroom.

Callum excused himself by saying he was "too tired" to explain the situation to his Love Island partner, and that he was worried of saying the wrong thing.

