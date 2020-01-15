Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Praised For Her Help Following Grenfell

15 January 2020, 14:47

Shaughna helped enforce fire safety in council estates
Shaughna helped enforce fire safety in council estates. Picture: ITV (L); Getty (R)

Shaughna - who's known for her current appearance in Love Island - ensured the fire safety in council properties, after Grenfell.

Shaughna Phillips is currently caught up in a love triangle on Love Island, but it was her activity before the reality show that's caught her attention.

According to reports, the democratic services officer joined a fire safety team following the horrific events that happened at Grenfell Tower.

>

After a fire broke out in the 24-storey building, Shaugna helped ensure that all the front doors in council tenants' properties were either fire-safe or refitted.

This comes after it was reported that the fire in Grenfell spread quickly due to the building's cladding, the external insulation and the air gap, which enabled the fire.

She has quickly become a fan favourite on the ITV reality series for actions such as these, as well as her positive nature.

Shaughna confronted Callum following his double-date
Shaughna confronted Callum following his double-date. Picture: YouTube

Shaughna joined this year's Love Island line-up for their first ever winter edition of the show, and has branded herself as a "clever" Islander.

She has recently clashed with the newcomers, twins Jess and Eve Gale, after they stole two of the men from relationships.

Following their double date, however, Shaughna's partner, Callum didn't console her, which angered the 25-year-old.

"I'd rather find out he's a wet wipe on day two, than day 17," said Shaughna to the girls in the bedroom.

Callum excused himself by saying he was "too tired" to explain the situation to his Love Island partner, and that he was worried of saying the wrong thing.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'
Ollie Williams quit Love Island after just three days

Why Did Ollie Williams Quit Love Island? Land Owner Walked Out ‘To Follow His Heart’
Eve Gale and Jess Gale are twin sisters

Who Is Eve Gale? Love Island Star’s Job, Instagram And Everything You Need To Know After She Couples Up With Callum Jones
Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'

WATCH: Maura Higgins Thinks Ollie Williams Was 'Pulled Out Of Love Island By Parents' Over Trophy Hunting Scandal

Hot On Capital

Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa
Rochelle and Sophie look identical to each other

Inside Love Island's Sophie Piper & Sister Rochelle Humes' Relationship
Fans are calling for Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to reunite

As Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split High School Musical Fans Are Calling For Zac Efron Reunion
Love Island twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale are identical

Love Island Twins: Three Differences Between Eve And Jess Gale You Need To Know About
Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana Finally Has A Release Date

Taylor Swift

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister

More Movies & TV News

Celebs have joined in on the viral trend

TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge: How Did It Start & Which Celebs Have Done It?
Ollie has walked out of the villa.

'Trophy Hunter' Ollie Williams Quits Love Island After Three Days
Lewis Capaldi finally address ex Paige Turley going on Love Island

Lewis Capaldi 'Would Have Liked A Heads Up' From Love Island Ex Paige Turley
Eve Gale told the Islanders Tyga messaged her

Tyga Denies He 'DM'd' Love Island Twin Eve Gale In Shady Tweet
When is the winter Love Island final?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?