Liam Reardon Calls Millie Court 'Wife Material' And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back Together

Liam called Millie the "greatest girlfriend". Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

Love Island's Liam Reardon praises Millie Court following their split and even hints at a reunion between the pair.

Liam Reardon has spoken about his Love Island ex Millie Court after the couple called it quits back in July.

He called his former girlfriend 'wife material' despite their breakup, they met on the ITV2 hit dating series and were crowned season seven winners.

Liam, 23, and Millie, 24, split after a year of dating and have since begun to move on, with the Essex beauty reportedly selling the £1million home they had bought together earlier this year.

The Welsh lad has recently joined the cast of Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, allegedly with the intention of distracting himself from the highly-publicised breakup.

Liam hinted at rekindling their romance. Picture: ITV

The ex-Islander spoke to OK! on whether he would give his relationship with Millie another shot: "Never say never. Maybe one day in the future, we’ll rekindle.”

"I definitely haven’t ruled it out because I know her morals and what she has," Liam explained, "and that is something I would want in someone, in a wife."

He went on to say that they could "find a way back to each other" after he's concentrated on himself.

The former bricklayer admitted that he had spoken to Millie about signing up for another dating show, saying: "She understood, she understands this lifestyle and career we’re in now so she was fine with it."

Liam and Millie split in July 2022. Picture: Instagram

Liam revealed that the fame following Love Island was hard to deal with: "ITV try their best to prepare you, but nothing can prepare you – you’re catapulted into it."

He blamed the split on his own struggles and in turn praised his ex, he said: "I didn’t know who I was. It was nothing to do with Millie, she is the perfect girlfriend.

"And she would be, in the future, a perfect wife and a perfect mother," he said, alluding to a possible reconciliation.

