Love Island's Liam Court Has Reportedly Moved On With A New Beau

21 October 2022, 13:51

Liam has been talking to a new love interest
Liam has been talking to a new love interest. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Liam Reardon/Instagram

Rumours whirr that Liam Reardon could be dating a new woman after his break-up with Millie Court after the pair won the 2021 series of Love Island.

Liam Reardon has been spotted with a new potential girlfriend following his split from Millie Court, who he met on the seventh season of Love Island.

Now, the 23-year-old has been linked to another recently single lady in the public eye! Earlier this week, Liam was spotted cosying up to Abbie Quinnen, 25, during an event at London's O2 Arena.

Millie Court And Liam Reardon Confirm Split One Year After Winning Love Island 2021

In July, Liam and Millie, 24, confirmed that they had called time on their relationship, having been together for nearly a year after winning Love island in 2021.

Liam and Abbie, 25, were seen attending the boxing event and after party, with a source revealing to The Mirror: "Abbie and Liam looked gorgeous together. They're both recently single and looked to be enjoying the attention."

Liam Reardon and Millie Court became official on Love Island 2021
Liam Reardon and Millie Court became official on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

The insider continued to dish on the promising run-in between the pair: "They were chatting backstage in the VIP room and then ended up sitting together at the after-party."

Another source who attended the 'Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall' championship fight told the tabloids: "It's obviously early days for them both having only recently come out of serious, long-term relationships.

"But there was an undeniable chemistry between them," they revealed.

Liam Reardon is moving on after his split with Millie Court
Liam Reardon is moving on after his split with Millie Court. Picture: Getty
Abbie Quinnen was spotted hitting it off with Liam Reardon
Abbie Quinnen was spotted hitting it off with Liam Reardon. Picture: Getty

Dancer and model Abbie recently spoke out about the demise of her romance with AJ Pritchard, 27, who she had been dating for four years. The pair met in 2018 when Abbie served as a dancer on his tour.

She revealed to the tabloids that AJ 'dumped' her after he was caught texting another woman, she called the situation "devastating".

Abbie told the publication: "AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever."

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen broke up in October agyer 4 years together
AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen broke up in October agyer 4 years together. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old referenced the horrific accident where she suffered severe burns after filming a 'life hack' video last year with her former boyfriend.

"He has been the biggest disappointment to me," she explained, "he was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn't want to be with me anymore."

AJ, who is also a dancer, is now rumoured to be in a relationship with influencer Zara Zoffany, who met on the set of Channel 5's TV show, The Challenge.

