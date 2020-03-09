Laura Whitmore Signs Lucrative Million Pound Love Island Deal To Host Next Season

9 March 2020, 14:45

Laura Whitmore to host the next two series of Love Island
Laura Whitmore to host the next two series of Love Island. Picture: PA/ Instagram @thewhitmore

Laura Whitmore is set to cash in as she reportedly signs a million pound deal to host the next two seasons of Love Island.

Presenter Laura Whitmore is reportedly set to sign a lucrative million pound deal that would secure her as the host of at least the next series of ITV2's Love Island, as she will become the face of both series', according to this publication.

Lewis Capaldi Says Ex Paige Turley ‘Has Every Right’ To Talk About Him As He Confirms 'Bruises' Is About The Love Island Star

The news emerges as producers were said to have been impressed with her first run on the winter series that's just passed, and the deal will cover both the approaching summer series and next year's winter one.

An insider told them: "The package is worth £1million, which includes Laura’s salary and expenses for both the summer series of Love Island this year and the winter series next year."

"The producers knew straight away they wanted her back. She’s a real professional, with an easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary".

The 34-year-old recently recounted the tragic way she found out her friend, and the show's former presenter, Caroline Flack, had died, admitting she dismissed initial talk she saw on Twitter whilst appearing on Kate Thornton's Table Talk, saying:

"Looking back now, I found out about Caroline on the Saturday and I found out in a way I wish I didn't. It was something on Twitter that someone had tweeted initially that I disregarded because there's always so much stuff."

"Someone had tweeted something about Caroline but there's so many things that would be said about Caroline that you wouldn't really take everything as truth so I kind of ignored it then I had a message from my friend from LA who was staying in my house and she was like, 'Where are you?' and I said 'I'm on my way home', I was in the shops and she said 'Can you just come home now?'"

Caroline Flack died aged 40 in February after taking her own life.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

