Lewis Capaldi Says Ex Paige Turley ‘Has Every Right’ To Talk About Him As He Confirms 'Bruises' Is About The Love Island Star

Lewis Capaldi said ex Paige Turley has 'every right' to talk about him. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi said his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley ‘has every right’ to talk about their relationship.

Lewis Capaldi and Paige Turley have continued to speak highly of one another since she too entered the spotlight after winning Love Island with boyfriend Finn Tapp, but the Scottish singer isn’t fazed about what the reality TV star might say.

The 23-year-old said she’s “got every right” to talk about their relationship, after they dated for two years when they were 18 years old.

Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend In 2020 And Who Is Catherine Halliday? Everything We Know About Singer's Relationship Status

Speaking to The Independent, Lewis said: “This sounds very crass, but when you go out with a singer they can write songs about you and make money from that. So she’s got every right to talk about it, too.”

Paige Turley won Love Island with Finn Tapp. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Lewis also recalled how Paige called him in tears when a tabloid wrongly claimed his Brit award wining single ‘Someone You Loved’ was about her, which is why he’s since publicly addressed the subject on numerous occasions, insisting it’s about his late grandmother.

The star’s debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ contains a few songs inspired by Paige, including his hit single ‘Bruises’.

Clearing up which songs are about who, Lewis explained: “It’s actually ‘Bruises’, and a bunch of other songs on the album that are about [Paige],”

“But ‘Someone You Loved’ is about my grandma.”

The former couple have made it clear they’ve remained amicable since splitting, continuing to speak highly of one another since they entered the spotlight.

Paige and Lewis dated for almost two years after meeting at college in Motherwell.

Following their break-up, Lewis channeled his heartbreak into his debut album.

Speaking about the heartache at the time, Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke.

“We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day.”

Meanwhile, Lewis has returned to the dating scene and was spotted on a date to Prezzo in his local high street with a student named Catherine Halliday.

Paige was crowned the winner of winter Love Island 2020 with new boyfriend Finn Tapp in February.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News