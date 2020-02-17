Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend? Did He Date Paige Turley? Everything You Need To Know About ‘Someone You Loved’ Singer’s Relationship History

17 February 2020, 16:48

Lewis Capaldi dated Paige Turley for two years
Lewis Capaldi dated Paige Turley for two years. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram / Getty

Lewis Capaldi’s emotional songs about his love life often have fans questioning who they’re written about.

Lewis Capaldi is known for his hit songs including ‘Before You Go’, ‘Bruises’, ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, and ‘Someone You Loved’, which are all heartfelt tracks about his love life and personal heartache.

Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora

It was recently revealed ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about his ex Paige Turley following speculation she was the inspiration behind the tune, but are any of Lewis’ songs about his love life, and who has he dated before?

Here’s what we know about the Scottish 23-year-old’s relationship history…

Is Lewis Capaldi in a relationship?

Lewis Capaldi is currently single
Lewis Capaldi is currently single. Picture: Getty

It’s thought the Scottish pop star is currently single, after he joined dating app Raya in November last year.

He joked about his single status after receiving a BRIT Awards nomination in 2018, telling fans on Twitter: “One for the Tinder bio. Been nominated for a BRITs AWARD.

"Let's hope this dramatically improves my tinder match ratio, something needs to change."

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi wants ex Paige Turley to win Love Island
Lewis Capaldi wants ex Paige Turley to win Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Lewis’ ex girlfriends include Love Island 2020 star Paige Turley, who he dated for two years until 2016.

The former couple met at college in Motherwell and quickly became close, but when they split the budding pop star was left heartbroken.

He went on to write his album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, channeling his heartbreak into music.

Speaking about the heartache, Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke.

“We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day.”

Are any of Lewis Capaldi’s songs about his exes?

Lewis’ award-winning single ‘Someone You Loved’ was strongly believed to be about ex Paige, but he recently revealed ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ was the track he penned about the Love Island star.

At a gig in London over the Valentine’s weekend, Lewis introduced ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ by saying the song is about a relationship “you think is going well and the lady has different ideas.”

He went on: "She thinks it’s going horribly. Then she leaves, and you're quite sad about it, and you write an album about it.

"And then she ends up going on Love Island," he added.

Proving there was no hard feelings toward his reality TV star ex, Lewis said he hopes Paige will win the show, adding: “For the record, I hope my ex-girlfriend wins Love Island. Not bitter."

