Lewis Capaldi ‘Dating Student' After Enjoying Low Key Dates In His Hometown

Lewis Capaldi is dating someone new. Picture: PA

Lewis Capaldi has been low-key dating a student named Catherine Halliday.

Lewis Capaldi’s heartbroken ballads might be a thing of the past if his new love interest develops into something serious, as the BRIT Award winner is reportedly dating a student back home in Scotland.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, 23, was pictured walking through his high street of West Lothian with his new flame, after they apparently enjoyed a meal at popular high street chain Prezzo.

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

The lady in question is apparently named Catherine Halliday and is a 21-year-old student.

A source told the tabloids: “They were being very flirty and seemed to be having fun — both laughing and joking a lot, touching hands and being tactile.

“You’d never know he was one of the biggest stars in the country and it’s a very low key place to go and eat but he obviously doesn’t go in for all the fancy celebrity stuff.

“They were holding hands as they left and went for the car, and Lewis posed for a couple of photos with fans and then climbed into a Fiesta and drove off.

“They were both laughing their heads off and pulling faces because he nearly knocked it as he pulled away.”

Lewis has so far kept his love life out of the spotlight, but made it no secret Paige Turley was his ex-girlfriend when it was revealed she was heading into Love Island.

He even joked she should split her £25k share of the winnings with him, which Paige addressed when she left the South African villa with her new boyfriend Finn Tapp.

She said: “That’s just Lewis, it comes as no surprise he said that. But I can’t give him any money because once I pay off my debts there’ll be nothing left."

The pop star was also asked about Lewis’ admission at The BRIT Awards that his chart-topping single ‘Someone You Loved’ – which won Song of the Year – wasn’t written about her, but was penned for his late grandmother instead.

Paige replied: “Lewis has never told me what the songs were about so if he said it was about his nan, then it was.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News