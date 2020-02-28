Lewis Capaldi ‘Dating Student' After Enjoying Low Key Dates In His Hometown

28 February 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 12:25

Lewis Capaldi is dating someone new
Lewis Capaldi is dating someone new. Picture: PA

Lewis Capaldi has been low-key dating a student named Catherine Halliday.

Lewis Capaldi’s heartbroken ballads might be a thing of the past if his new love interest develops into something serious, as the BRIT Award winner is reportedly dating a student back home in Scotland.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, 23, was pictured walking through his high street of West Lothian with his new flame, after they apparently enjoyed a meal at popular high street chain Prezzo.

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

The lady in question is apparently named Catherine Halliday and is a 21-year-old student.

A source told the tabloids: “They were being very flirty and seemed to be having fun — both laughing and joking a lot, touching hands and being tactile.

“You’d never know he was one of the biggest stars in the country and it’s a very low key place to go and eat but he obviously doesn’t go in for all the fancy celebrity stuff.

“They were holding hands as they left and went for the car, and Lewis posed for a couple of photos with fans and then climbed into a Fiesta and drove off.

“They were both laughing their heads off and pulling faces because he nearly knocked it as he pulled away.”

Lewis has so far kept his love life out of the spotlight, but made it no secret Paige Turley was his ex-girlfriend when it was revealed she was heading into Love Island.

He even joked she should split her £25k share of the winnings with him, which Paige addressed when she left the South African villa with her new boyfriend Finn Tapp.  

She said: “That’s just Lewis, it comes as no surprise he said that. But I can’t give him any money because once I pay off my debts there’ll be nothing left."

The pop star was also asked about Lewis’ admission at The BRIT Awards that his chart-topping single ‘Someone You Loved’ – which won Song of the Year – wasn’t written about her, but was penned for his late grandmother instead.

Paige replied: “Lewis has never told me what the songs were about so if he said it was about his nan, then it was.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  9. 9
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  13. 13
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  17. 17
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  26. 26
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  30. 30
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  31. 31
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Birthday Party
    The 1975
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  38. 38
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  39. 39
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  40. 40
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress

Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity

TV & Film

Yungblud on Capital's Reflections

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Opens Up About ADHD & Relationship With Fans

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa shut down claims they had a 'blazing row'

Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne Deny Rowing At InTheStyle Launch Party By Hitting Back With Impassioned Video

News

James Charles accuses Uber driving of threatening and verbally assaulting him

James Charles Accuses Uber Driver Of Verbally Attacking & Threatening Him

News

Doja Cat featured the TikTok user who created the viral choreography to 'Say So' in the visuals

Doja Cat Includes Girl Who Invented ‘Say So’ Viral TikTok Dance In Her Music Video & Fans Are Loving It

News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp seemingly had sex in the Love Island villa

Love Island's Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Their Raunchy Antics Were Captured By Microphones In The Headboards In The Villa

TV & Film