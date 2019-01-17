Love Island’s Laura Crane Confirms She’s Dating Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps

Laura Crane and Tristan Phipps have confirmed their romance. Picture: Getty

Love Island’s Laura Crane went Instagram official with Made In Chelsea beau Tristan Phipps.

Last year’s Love Island star Laura Crane has confirmed she is now dating Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps.

The blonde babe found love with Jack Fowler on the ITV show last summer but called time on their romance in September.

However, the TV personality insists the two remain on good terms as she revealed he was a huge support during her battle with sepsis. She spent ten days in hospital following the diagnosis.

The reality star seems very much in love again after making her relationship with Tristan public. The pair looked smitten as they attended the Legends of Rugby dinner in London on Wednesday.

Laura also posted a selfie of her cosying up to him before they arrived at the launch for their first public outing as a couple.

Laura Crane and Tristan Phipps before stepping out on their first public outing as a couple. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the news to a tabloid, the pair confirmed: "We’re an official couple and I'm very happy. My parents know and approve."

He added: “We’ve been dating since November and now we’re official."

Tristan has previously dated fellow cast members Sophie Habboo and Ella Willis.

