Love Island’s Josh Denzel & Kaz Crossley Split WEEKS Ago Before Announcing It Last Night

1 February 2019, 16:47

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley announced their split this week.
Josh and Kaz are the latest Love Island couple to call it quits, but their split may have happened ages before anyone knew about it.

Everyone was shocked when Kaz Crossley announced her split from Josh Denzel last night but it turns out the Love Island couple split weeks before they made it public.

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Defends Kaz Crossley And Josh Denzel After Break-Up

According to new reports, the couple actually parted ways before their romantic holiday to Jamaica and Miami.

The tabloids claim the coupe stillwent on their £4000 holiday as it was sponsored by Sandals resorts, though Josh’s reps have rubbished those claims.

His rep added, “Josh and Kaz have sadly decided to part ways. They have asked for privacy in this difficult time and appreciate all the support they have received."

The couple had originally paired up on Love Island and were one of the last few couple going strong until last night.

We hope they’re both OK – break ups suck, no matter how amicable they are!

