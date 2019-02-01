Love Island’s Ellie Brown Defends Kaz Crossley And Josh Denzel After Break-Up

Love Island Ellie Brown hit's back at critic defending Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel. Picture: Instagram

Last night Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel announced that they have split.

Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel took to Instagram last night to announce they have broken up.

Kaz shared a loved-up snap of the two on a recent holiday in Jamaica, with the caption: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.

"Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.” To which Josh commented a sad face emoji and praying hands.

A fan was quick to point out Josh’s response, tweeting: “Is this how people are breaking up now?”

Is this how people are breaking up now? pic.twitter.com/XAwLgwu3xe — vic sanusi (@victoriasanusi) January 31, 2019

However, ex-Islander Ellie Brown jumped to the pair's defence responding: “No it’s called just being mutual in the public eye because a public break up is hard and people have soooooooo much to say about things they don’t understand.”

No it’s called just being mutual in the public eye because a public break up is hard and people have soooooooo much to say about things they don’t understand. The more positive Kaz and Josh are about each other the healthier it will be for both of them 😊❤️ https://t.co/YRq5cY4oju — Ellie Brown (@ellieobrown) January 31, 2019

“The more positive Kaz and Josh are about each other the healthier it will be for both of them” she wrote.

Kaz later thanked her Ellie on Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot.

Kaz thanked Ellie for defending her on Twitter. Picture: Instagram

Fellow Love Islander Wes Nelson who also split from his Island babe Megan Barton-Hanson sent positive vibes, commenting: “Stay positive! Nothing but love for both of you guys.”

The only couples from the series who are still going strong are Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and Adam Collard and Zara McDermott.

