Love Island's Hayley Hughes Has Announced Her First Pregnancy

27 April 2023, 11:17 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 12:05

Another Islander is expecting...
Another Islander is expecting...
Hayley Hughes is the latest Love Islander to announce their pregnancy!

Another Love Island alumna has announced that they're expecting their first baby!

Hayley Hughes, who made waves on the ITV2 dating show in its fourth season, took to Instagram to share the incredible news that she's expecting.

The 26-year-old let her near 800K followers know that she's now a mum-to-be by debuting her baby bump on the 'Gram, she captioned the post: "a dream come true. my little baby bear. you are all we have ever wanted [sic]."

She shared a series of snaps that showed her pregnancy journey so far; with photos of her cradling her tummy as well as pictures from her ultrasound appointment.

Hayley Hughes shows off baby in ultrasound

Hayley announced her baby news on Instagram
Hayley announced her baby news on Instagram. Picture: Hayley Hughes/Instagram

The reality star also added a video from her scan which shows the baby's heartbeat! Two polaroids on a beach were also pictures, they read: "We're Having a Baby. Due Sept 23."

In the post, Hayley's boyfriend can be spotted looking at the ultrasound, however, his face is not shown and his identity is unknown to the public.

The ex-Islander has chosen to keep her private life out of the limelight and has revealed very little about her relationship online.

The couple are thought to have been together for at least over a year, they rang in the new year together in Dubai and Hayley captioned a photo that read: "Another year with you... Happy new year."

Of course, all of the influencer's Love Island friends flooded the comment section of her announcement post, Zara McDermott and Kaz Crossley – who both appeared in the 2018 series – congratulated Hayley.

Laura Anderson, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented: "Baby besties."

Another season four contestant sent her well wishes to the expectant mother, Kendall Rae Knight posted: "OMG loveeee, congratulations lovely."

