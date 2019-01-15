Love Island’s Georgia Steel Slams People Who Get Too Much Plastic Surgery Too Young

Georgia Steel slammed people who had a lot of cosmetic surgery at a young age. Picture: Instagram

Georgia Steel hit out at people who have a lot of surgery… despite many of her Love Island co-stars having had plastic surgery at a young age.

If there’s one reality TV show that’s famed for its contestants having a lot of plastic surgery, it’s Love Island – but former contestant Georgia Steel has slammed people that get a lot of work at a young age.

The reality star who is best known for her catchphrase, “I’m loyal babe”, told the tabloids, “If a girl is really insecure about something and they want to feel better about it then I get that. But twenty-year-old girls are getting so much work done now and I think it is such a shame.

“There are so many changing faces. I think ‘Why have you done that to yourself?’ You looked better before.

“It is a real shame; it really makes me feel sad. I won’t be having anything done, I’m too young.”

Georgia Steel appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Many of the show’s stars have been open about going under the knife, with Megan Barton-Hanson revealing, “I didn’t take these decisions trying to be a role model. I did it for me. I’m not ashamed of it.

“I’ve done what I’ve done because it made me feel comfortable. It’s like people getting their hair done to make them feel nice. I’ll go get my lips done because it makes me feel better.”

Georgia’s comments probably won’t go down well with her fellow celeb wannabes – several of the girls on the show have had fillers or other surgical augmentation.

