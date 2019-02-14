Love Island's Gabby Allen Was 'Crazy, Weird & Hearing Voices' From Medication

14 February 2019, 10:55

Gabby Allen tells Instagram about the side effects of her medication
Gabby Allen tells Instagram about the side effects of her medication. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Gabby Allen experienced some intense side effects from her medication and took to Instagram to let her fans know what was going on.

Love Island star Gabby Allen opened up to fans on Instagram about the intense side effects she was experiencing from medication that saw her hearing voices and doing 'crazy, weird things'.

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

Gabby Allen reveals her medication making her do 'crazy weird things'
Gabby Allen reveals her medication making her do 'crazy weird things'. Picture: Instagram

The 26-year-old reality star revealed she thought her boyfriend, Myles Stephenson from boyband Rak-Su, was talking to somebody who wasn't there.

She wrote: "Also I could've sworn I heard Myles talking to someone when he got home... I came down and asked if someone was there and I could've sworn he said "yeah, Niko".

Gabby Allen was hearing voices at home with Rak-Su boyfriend
Gabby Allen was hearing voices at home with Rak-Su boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

The drug, called Diazepam, can be taken to treat anxiety and muscle spasms – which Gabby is currently suffering, posting another photo of her lying on the floor to try and help with the back problem.

Gabby Allen lies on the floor to try and help with muscle spasms
Gabby Allen lies on the floor to try and help with muscle spasms. Picture: Instagram

She later posted a video saying: "Turns out, I'm not mad, Niko is Myles's choreographer and he does exist and he was at our house, so, yay", which has got us wondering if Myles is actually some sort of evil prankster.

Gabby Allen takes to Instagram to say she's not crazy
Gabby Allen takes to Instagram to say she's not crazy. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’
Wes Nelson admits Dancing On Ice caused end of her relationship

WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson
Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral
Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video
Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together

Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick

More Movies & TV News

Ed Sheeran stars in Danny Boyle's comedy-drama Yesterday

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran

Gemma Collins is charging this HUGE fee for her club appearances.

Gemma Collins Charges £13,000 AN HOUR For Appearances After Starring On Dancing On Ice
Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin has some Disney fans scared

Aladdin 2019: New Trailer With Will Smith As The Genie Is Scaring Everyone
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today

Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old

Justin Bieber

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around

Netflix New Series Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show