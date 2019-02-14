Love Island's Gabby Allen Was 'Crazy, Weird & Hearing Voices' From Medication

Gabby Allen tells Instagram about the side effects of her medication. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Gabby Allen experienced some intense side effects from her medication and took to Instagram to let her fans know what was going on.

Love Island star Gabby Allen opened up to fans on Instagram about the intense side effects she was experiencing from medication that saw her hearing voices and doing 'crazy, weird things'.

Gabby Allen reveals her medication making her do 'crazy weird things'. Picture: Instagram

The 26-year-old reality star revealed she thought her boyfriend, Myles Stephenson from boyband Rak-Su, was talking to somebody who wasn't there.

She wrote: "Also I could've sworn I heard Myles talking to someone when he got home... I came down and asked if someone was there and I could've sworn he said "yeah, Niko".

Gabby Allen was hearing voices at home with Rak-Su boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

The drug, called Diazepam, can be taken to treat anxiety and muscle spasms – which Gabby is currently suffering, posting another photo of her lying on the floor to try and help with the back problem.

Gabby Allen lies on the floor to try and help with muscle spasms. Picture: Instagram

She later posted a video saying: "Turns out, I'm not mad, Niko is Myles's choreographer and he does exist and he was at our house, so, yay", which has got us wondering if Myles is actually some sort of evil prankster.

Gabby Allen takes to Instagram to say she's not crazy. Picture: Instagram

