Ferne McCann Addresses Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Brake

Ferne McCann has addressed rumours that she is in a relationship with Love Island’s Charlie Brake.

Ferne McCann was recently pictured hand in had with Love Island’s Charlie Brake following his split with fellow Islander Ellie Brown.

Fans were quick to speculate the two were a couple but the former TOWIE star has set the record straight.

"I got pictured with him on a night out with mates and before I know it we’re 'in a relationship'. A picture can say a thousand words," she said to OK Magazine.

"I think Charlie’s handsome, but right now, I haven’t got the time to date.” Says the mum-of-one.

Charlie and Ellie ended their short romance back in September after he reportedly without Ellie's knowledge wrote on socials: "Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best."

During a fiery confrontation on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion Ellie accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her before they split.

She labeled Charlie 'a compulsive liar' after he denied her accusations.

