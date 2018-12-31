Ferne McCann Addresses Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Brake

31 December 2018, 10:33

Ferne McCann addresses romance rumours with Love Island's Charlie Brake
Ferne McCann addresses romance rumours with Love Island's Charlie Brake. Picture: Instagram

Ferne McCann has addressed rumours that she is in a relationship with Love Island’s Charlie Brake.

Ferne McCann was recently pictured hand in had with Love Island’s Charlie Brake following his split with fellow Islander Ellie Brown.

Adam Collard Reportedly Offered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds To Dump Zara McDermott

Fans were quick to speculate the two were a couple but the former TOWIE star has set the record straight.

"I got pictured with him on a night out with mates and before I know it we’re 'in a relationship'. A picture can say a thousand words," she said to OK Magazine.

"I think Charlie’s handsome, but right now, I haven’t got the time to date.” Says the mum-of-one.

Charlie and Ellie ended their short romance back in September after he reportedly without Ellie's knowledge wrote on socials: "Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best."

During a fiery confrontation on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion Ellie accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her before they split.

She labeled Charlie 'a compulsive liar' after he denied her accusations.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality TV News

Latest Love Island News

Adam Collard was offered money to split from Zara Holland

Adam Collard Reportedly Offered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds To Dump Zara McDermott
Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible.

Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham slam 'fake' relationship rumours.

Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Slam 'Fake' Relationship Rumours With A Passionate Snog After Nativity! The Musical
Emily Atack rang Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer

I'm A Celebrity

Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer's reality show 'Life After Love Island' airs January 2019

Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island: Release Date, Danny Dyer & What To Expect

More Movies & TV News

Netflix Jan 2019

Here's A Complete List Of Everything Leaving And Joining Netflix In January 2019
Noah Centineo hot tub

Netflix Has Released A Five Hour Long Video of Noah Centineo In A Hot Tub
Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Netflix Has Dropped The Trailer For A Full-Length Black Mirror Film
What are the most anticipated movies of 2019?

24 Films You Need To Watch In 2019: What's Being Released In 2019?
Laura Anderson's relationship 'over' after promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley

Love Island's Max Morley Addresses Laura Anderson Split Rumours After 'Photoshoot Holiday'