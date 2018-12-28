Adam Collard Reportedly Offered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds To Dump Zara McDermott

28 December 2018, 11:59

Adam Collard was offered money to split from Zara McDermott
Adam Collard was offered money to split from Zara McDermott. Picture: Getty

Love Island star, Adam Collard, was reportedly offered thousands to split from Zara McDermott.

Love Island's most unlikely couple, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott, are still going strong... Even if the lie detector says differently.

However, if it were up to some people, they'd have split, according to Zara.

Adam was offered money to appear on dating shows as a single lad
Adam was offered money to appear on dating shows as a single lad. Picture: Getty

Zara admitted that she fully believes Adam would be more successful and famous without her, as he'd be cast for "loads of dating shows and be the single player 'lad' type".

She continued to state that "offered hundreds of thousands of pounds to go on shows and do certain things that he would have to be single to do."

However, she quickly confirmed that they were still together, as the bad-boy turns them all down to be with Zara. "There’s no better way than saying he’s serious about me than that."

We're equal parts shocked and jealous. Since when did Adam get so cute?!

