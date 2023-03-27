Love Island's Faye Winter Gets Candid About 'Difficult' Split From Teddy Soares

27 March 2023, 15:01

Faye opens up about her split from Teddy
Faye opens up about her split from Teddy. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Faye Winter has opened up about her breakup with Teddy Soares, who called it quits 18 months after appearing on the show.

Faye Winter has spoken about the realities of going through a breakup, telling fans that she's been finding her split from Teddy Soares "difficult".

The couple, who famously met on the 2021 series of Love Island, confirmed that they had ended their relationship in February, 18 months after meeting in the villa.

Teddy Soares Breaks Silence On Split From Faye Winter

Faye spoke about the split, revealing to the tabloids: "It's hard because I went into Love Island to purely find someone and I said anything on top of that was an added bonus."

She revealed how she struggled to go through a breakup in the public eye, especially as hadn't had to deal with the limelight on her own before they parted ways.

Faye and Teddy met on Love Island in 2021
Faye and Teddy met on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

"Obviously it's hard, it's always going to be hard," Faye explained, "I've never been in a situation where I've been in a relationship in the public eye and I've had to go through a breakup in the public eye."

The reality star continued: "So obviously it's been hard and everything that's been hard in my life post-Love Island, I've always had Teddy there to help me deal with it and visa versa, I've always helped him.

She revealed that following the split they have gone no contact, saying: "So I think that's the hardest part because I can't just ring him and be like 'I'm struggling'."

Faye and Teddy announced their split in February
Faye and Teddy announced their split in February. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye spoke about the adjustment it was to become single and independent again, saying that she's "no longer part of 'Feddy'".

"This is just Faye and that's always going to be difficult," she told the publication.

The Love Island pair moved in together just three months following season seven, they shared a home in London which Faye has since moved out of and has gone back to her home county of Devon.

"I'm just concentrating on me and trying to make me the best version of myself," Winter said as she looks to the future.

