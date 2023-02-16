Love Island’s Faye Winter Confirms Split From Teddy Soares Amid Weeks Of Speculation

Love Island's Faye and Teddy have broken up. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram/ITV2

Faye Winter has confirmed that she and her Love Island boyfriend Teddy Soares have called time on their relationship after 18 months together.

Love Island 2021 finalists Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have split following a year and a half of dating.

Faye confirmed their breakup in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, following weeks of split rumours.

She wrote alongside a snap of the pair’s dog Bonnie: “'I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful.”

Love Island's Faye confirmed she and Teddy have split. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have split after 18 months of dating. Picture: Alamy

She then signed off: “Lots of love, Faye and Bonnie x.”

This comes after Teddy broke his silence on the rumours earlier this month with a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories.

He told fans: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false. I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.

"I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time."

Faye confirmed she and Teddy have called time on their romance. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy met on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

It had been reported just days before by this tabloid that Teddy had openly spoken with his co-stars about breaking up with Faye while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back in October.

The speculation continued after fans noticed they hadn’t shared posts with each other on Instagram since December 8th.

Faye and Teddy first met on Love Island 2021 where they became finalists following a turbulent start in the villa.

