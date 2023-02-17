Teddy Soares Breaks Silence On Split From Faye Winter

Love Island's Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have split. Picture: Getty/Faye Winter/Instagram

Teddy Soares has opened up on his breakup from Faye Winter, who he met on Love Island 2021.

Weeks after it was rumoured Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have split, Faye confirmed the news on Instagram this week and hours later Teddy seemed to address their breakup.

Although he didn’t directly respond to the news, he shared a cryptic caption alongside a moody photo of himself sat outside of a pub.

He wrote: “Love you all following the journey, there is always going to be ups and downs, but we keep going.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares met on Love Island 2021. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

is post came a day after ex-girlfriend Faye announced their breakup, writing a statement over a photo of the dog they shared together, Bonnie.

Faye wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful.”

She signed off: “Lots of love, Faye and Bonnie x.”

Faye Winter confirmed her split from Teddy Soares. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were together for 18 months. Picture: ITV

It comes after the couple faced reports Teddy had revealed his split to his castmates while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in October.

The speculation continued when fans noticed they hadn’t shared Instagram posts with each other since December 8th. Faye and Teddy met on Love Island 2021, where they reached the final following a turbulent journey in the villa.

