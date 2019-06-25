WATCH: Love Island's Elma Pazar Admits She's Been DMing Joe Garratt After Crushing On Him

25 June 2019, 08:22

Elma Pazar - who was recently evicted from Love Island - admitted she had a bit of a thing for former Islander, Joe Garratt, and had already slid into his DMs.

After the public voted Elma Pazar out of the Love Island villa, for not being compatible with Anton Danyluk, it appears the 26-year-old has her eyes set on someone else.

Elma caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about her life after the Love Island villa, and said she'd had a few blue ticks in her Instagram DMs.

She did, also, mention that she'd been messaging former Islander, Joe Garratt, after admitting she had a bit of a crush on him.

"If I'd have initially gone in there, as the first line-up... I'd have been like 'Yeah, a bit of me, that'," said Elma.

She did, however, show support for Joe and Lucie Donlan's relationship, saying that she felt sorry for Joe, after Lucie admitted that she still hadn't found her "surfer".

"My heart broke, because I know how much Joe proper, proper likes her," said Elma.

