Love Island's Ellie Brown Hints Contestant Amber Gill 'Trolled Her' & Is 'Getting Her Karma'

Ellie Brown hints that Love Island star trolled her. Picture: Instagram @brown.elle @amberrosegill

Ellie Brown has cryptically tweeted that someone who 'badly trolled' her is getting her karma just minutes after Amber Gill was snubbed by Tommy Fury.

2018 Love Island contestant Ellie Brown has cryptically tweeted about someone who used to ' badly troll' her is getting her karma and fans think they've worked out the 21-year-old could be talking about current islander, Amber Gill, for a host of reasons we'll break down to you.

Tommy Fury Branded A ‘Liar’ By Furious Ex-Girlfriend Millie Roberts

Ellie Brown calls out mystery person for getting their 'karma'. Picture: Twitter/ @ellieobrown

Ellie, who starred on the fourth series of the dating show, tweeted: "When someone who bad trolled you gets their karma" at 10:13pm last night- just as last night's Love Island wrapped up.

Her co-stars including Josh Denzel and Samira Mighty backed her up with side eye emojis and saying 'init' hinting that they knew exactly what and who she was referring to.

Last night's episode saw Amber Gill snubbed by new boy Tommy Fury in favour of Lucy Donlan, leaving her coupled up with Welsh boy Callum Macleod, despite letting Tommy know she liked the look of him and was definitely not interested in her current partner.

@MollyRaffle is she talking about amber?? 👀 — Jamie-lee McEleney (@jamieleemc1) June 4, 2019

To provide even more evidence to the theory, both Ellie and Amber are from Newcastle, meaning it is more than likely they would have known of each other, with fans quickly working out who they thought was being called out.

Amber 🤔🤔 — Stephen Jigs Riley (@DaOriginalRiley) June 4, 2019

However, Amber wasn't the only person to get burned last night- with 'Harry Styles lookalike' Garrett losing Lucy Donlan and Scottish boy Anton Danyluk losing Amy Hart, so if it is a Love Islander she's throwing shade to, it isn't definitely fellow Geordie Amber- so watch this space!

> Listen To The Love Island: The Morning After Podcast For The Lowdown On The Series