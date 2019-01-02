Love Island’s Dr Alex Reveals His Secret Girlfriend And You Might Just Recognise Her

Dr Alex showed off his new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Amelia Bath is no stranger to reality TV herself.

Love Island’s Dr Alex is no longer the eternal singleton he once was… he’s finally revealed who his mystery girlfriend is and you might just recognise her too.

After Dr Alex George revealed that he was seeing someone during the Love Island Christmas reunion show, he finally revealed that his new lady is Amelia Bath, who once appeared on Ibiza Weekender.

During the reunion show Alex revealed to his fellow Islanders, “I've got a girlfriend but you guys don't know her”.

Alex finally revealed his new lady with the caption, “The person I would like to couple up with is…”.

Amelia once appeared in the sixth series of Ibiza Weekender but now works as a dancer after her brief brush with reality TV.

