Love Island’s Malin Andersson Gives Birth Early To Baby Girl After ‘Complications’

Malin Andersson confirmed the birth of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Love Island 2016 star revealed that her baby daughter is being cared for in hospital due to the complications.

Former Love Island 2016 contestant Malin Andersson has revealed that she has given birth to her baby daughter six weeks early following some complications.

She took to Instagram to announce the news that her and Tom Kemp had welcomed their daughter, Consy, into the world but that she was being cared for in hospital following the complications.

She posted, “Happy New Year..Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early.

“She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street - we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand.

“We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy.

"We can’t wait to share her with you all soon. Love, Ma & Tom x”

They chose the unusual name as a tribute to Malin’s mum who lost her battle with cancer in November 2017.

We wish them all the best and can’t wait to see more updates on Consy!

