Here’s The Real Reason Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split & It’s Pretty Ridic

19 December 2018, 13:10

Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham
Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham. Picture: Getty

The Love Island couple recently confirmed they were back together after a brief split.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham shocked everyone when the pair announced that they had split earlier this month.

Fans Spotted Something VERY Weird About The Moment Eyal & Kendall Kissed In The Love Island Reunion

Dani took to Instagram Stories to tell her 3.4 million fans that the pair weren’t suited long-term, however, fans were still questioning the reason behind the split.

In a new interview, the couple admitted the breakup came after a huge argument over an iron which left Dani “fuming”. Jack explained how he wanted an iron for Christmas after breaking Dani’s and suggested she may have one under the tree.

This sent his island babe off stating: “That’s p**sed me off. That was really expensive, Jack." While Jack tried to play it off by saying it was "only an iron", a fuming Dani explained that she was now £80 out of pocket.

A fixated Dani just couldn't see past the Iron which allegedly was the final straw. She wrote on Dec 6: "Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realization that it's not meant to be long term."

Although, within days, the pair revealed they were indeed back together. Dani posted a loved-up image confirming the reunion saying she's "just a normal girl" and "arguments are arguments".

We’re happy to see the pair back in love.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island Drama

Latest Love Island News

Eyal Booker shocked fans with what he did in the hot tub....

Fans Spotted Something VERY Weird About The Moment Eyal & Kendall Kissed In The Love Island Reunion
Love Island fans call out Hayley Hughes for 'faking' lack of general knowledge

Love Island Fans Think Hayley Hughes Is Faking Her Lack Of General Knowledge
Megan showed off a new look on the show.

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over How Different Megan Barton-Hanson Looked On The Reunion Show
Who is Hayley Hughes boyfriend Tom Zanetti?

Who Is Tom Zanetti? Love Island's Hayley Hughes New Boyfriend Revealed
Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake argue during Love Island Christmas reunion

Ellie Brown & Charlie Brake Have An Emotional Argument During Love Island Reunion

More Movies & TV News

Twitter thread suggesting Strictly Come Dancing winner was fixed

This Strictly Come Dancing 'Fix' Theory Says Stacey Dooley Was Always Going To Win
Joe Sugg announced his relationship with Dianne Buswell on Instagram

Joe Sugg's Gran Reveals He's "Head Over Heels" For Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell
Lili Reinhart has taken a break from Twitter after the feuds online

Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel
Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island sneak peek is finally here

'Jack And Dani: Life After Love Island' Reality Show Sneak Peak Is Here
Joe Sugg confirmed his relationship to his Strictly Come Dancing partner

Joe Sugg Confirms Relationship With Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell, In Emotional Instagram Post