Here’s The Real Reason Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split & It’s Pretty Ridic

Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham. Picture: Getty

The Love Island couple recently confirmed they were back together after a brief split.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham shocked everyone when the pair announced that they had split earlier this month.

Fans Spotted Something VERY Weird About The Moment Eyal & Kendall Kissed In The Love Island Reunion

Dani took to Instagram Stories to tell her 3.4 million fans that the pair weren’t suited long-term, however, fans were still questioning the reason behind the split.

In a new interview, the couple admitted the breakup came after a huge argument over an iron which left Dani “fuming”. Jack explained how he wanted an iron for Christmas after breaking Dani’s and suggested she may have one under the tree.

This sent his island babe off stating: “That’s p**sed me off. That was really expensive, Jack." While Jack tried to play it off by saying it was "only an iron", a fuming Dani explained that she was now £80 out of pocket.

A fixated Dani just couldn't see past the Iron which allegedly was the final straw. She wrote on Dec 6: "Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realization that it's not meant to be long term."

Although, within days, the pair revealed they were indeed back together. Dani posted a loved-up image confirming the reunion saying she's "just a normal girl" and "arguments are arguments".

We’re happy to see the pair back in love.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island Drama