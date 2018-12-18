Fans Spotted Something VERY Weird About The Moment Eyal & Kendall Kissed In The Love Island Reunion

Eyal Booker shocked fans with what he did in the hot tub.... Picture: Instagram

Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight shared a snog in last night’s Love Island: The Christmas Reunion but fans noticed something a bit odd…

We’ve been waiting all year (well, since summer at least) for the Love Island reunion to happen, and we certainly weren’t disappointed by the events of last night’s show.

However, amongst all the excitement, fans pointed out something very odd happened as Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight shared a kiss in the hot tub (as if that wasn’t an odd enough turn of events on its own).

Yep, fans were quick to point out that Eyal got into the hot tub wearing SKINNY JEANS. Shock horror.

They took to Twitter to express their disgust at this inappropriate hot tub attire:

why is eyal wearing jeans in the hot tub ,,,, demonic behaviour #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/kEkf2s3Aj4 — ✧*: 𝖟𝖔𝖊 *:･ﾟ (@ghanaianss) December 17, 2018

Only Eyal would put his legs in the water whilst he’s wearing jeans. #loveislandchristmasreunion — Ellie Hulme (@EllieHulme08) December 18, 2018

What we learnt following #LoveIslandChristmasReunion

- I’m shook that Zara and Adam are still together

- Charlie is a div

- Eyal is a psychopath for getting in a pool with jeans on

- Hayley how are you still alive?

- Georgie is too loud

- Sam is 100% right



Merry Christmas🎄 — Hannah (@Spampoodle) December 18, 2018

Eyal putting his feet in the pool with jeans on is the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen — matthew (@matthew91852845) December 17, 2018

Oh my god Eyal just slapping his feet into the hot tub and not taking his jeans off. Absolute savage 🤢 #LoveIslandReunion — Emma Hardware (@_EmmaJoanne) December 17, 2018

Is Eyal.... sitting in on the edge of the jacuzzi.... in his JEANS. I feel sick. — 🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕 (@YoItsTahn) December 17, 2018

While they’re definitely not the ideal outfit to get into an extremely warm body of water in, we still reckon the fact that Eyal and Kendall kissed in the first place is even stranger.

Who saw that one coming?

