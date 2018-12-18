Fans Spotted Something VERY Weird About The Moment Eyal & Kendall Kissed In The Love Island Reunion

18 December 2018, 16:07 | Updated: 18 December 2018, 16:20

Eyal Booker shocked fans with what he did in the hot tub....
Eyal Booker shocked fans with what he did in the hot tub.... Picture: Instagram

Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight shared a snog in last night’s Love Island: The Christmas Reunion but fans noticed something a bit odd…

We’ve been waiting all year (well, since summer at least) for the Love Island reunion to happen, and we certainly weren’t disappointed by the events of last night’s show.

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over How Different Megan Barton-Hanson Looked On The Reunion Show

However, amongst all the excitement, fans pointed out something very odd happened as Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight shared a kiss in the hot tub (as if that wasn’t an odd enough turn of events on its own).

Yep, fans were quick to point out that Eyal got into the hot tub wearing SKINNY JEANS. Shock horror.

They took to Twitter to express their disgust at this inappropriate hot tub attire:

While they’re definitely not the ideal outfit to get into an extremely warm body of water in, we still reckon the fact that Eyal and Kendall kissed in the first place is even stranger.

Who saw that one coming?

