Love Island’s Chyna Mills & Strictly Pro Neil Jones Are Dating

23 August 2022, 12:02

Strictly's Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are dating
Strictly's Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are dating. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills and Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones have confirmed their romance.

Love Island star Chyna Mills had a brief experience in the villa this year, entering as a bombshell during Casa Amor and coupling up with Jay Younger before he friend zoned her.

A few days later she was dumped but the reality star seems to have found romance again already after she was pictured with Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

The new couple were spotted in Paris on a romantic break, with onlookers saying they looked ‘very loved up’ and relaxed in each other’s company.

Neil Jones was pictured with Chyna Mills in Paris
Neil Jones was pictured with Chyna Mills in Paris. Picture: Neil Jones/Instagram
Chyna Mills was a Love Island 2022 bombshell
Chyna Mills was a Love Island 2022 bombshell. Picture: Chyna Mills/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “It’s a new relationship and Neil probably wanted to do something special as they won’t be able to spend as much time together when the Strictly training sessions start.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both looked delighted to be there.”

It’s Neil’s first relationship since he split from dancer Luisa Eusse two years ago.

Before that, he was married to co-star Katya Jones from 2013 to 2019.

Their relationship ended shortly after Katya was pictured kissing her dance partner at the time, comedian Seann Walsh.

Neil and Chyna were first spotted together at the Reality TV Awards after party, where they left together.

