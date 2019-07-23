Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In

23 July 2019, 15:57

Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island
Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Love Islander Chris broke down crying when everyone saved him and cried happy tears admitting he's never felt like he fit in anywhere.

Love Islander Chris Taylor just won over anyone left in the nation who didn't already love him when he broke down crying after being saved by his fellow islanders, heartbreakingly admitting that he's 'never felt like he fits in'.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Chatting to the villa's resident agony aunt, Curtis Pritchard, the 28-year-old got choked up saying: "It's hard to explain."It's hard to say without crying."

"Honestly, it's good tears...I've never felt like I fit, fitted in."

He, along with his current coupling, Harley Brash, were saved by their fellow islanders over Michael and Francesca, despite the fact Michael was an original islander and historically more likely to be saved.

His tears had fans rushing to Twitter to say how touching they'd found him opening up to be, calling him 'precious' and 'relatable'.

Despite being dropped into the villa pretty far into the series, both he and Ovie have captured the hearts of the nation with their wit and charisma, which has led many to ask why they weren't put in as original islanders.

Proving there's plenty of room for more than one nice guy in the villa, Curtis adorably replied: "You fit in here more than anyone. I've never met a guy like you."

"You'll have me crying too. It was hard for me not to choose you tonight. You're incredible. I respect you so much, you're smart you're mature you're incredible mate. Everyone loves you in here."

We're not crying, you are.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? The Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Pharmacist From London
Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, What Is Her Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day

Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral
Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other

Chris Hughes Questions If This Year’s Love Island Stars Even Like Each Other After Jordan Hames Reveals He Fancies India Reynolds
One Direction formed nine years ago today

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed- The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

One Direction

Ovie Soko has been hugely successful in his basketball career

Ovie Soko Net Worth: Basketball Player And Love Island Star’s Jaw-Dropping Salary Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack

Francesca Allen Addresses Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet
McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa

Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?