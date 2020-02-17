Exclusive

WATCH: Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To His Friend, Caroline Flack

Following the news of Caroline Flack's death, her close friend, Roman Kemp paid tribute to her on Capital Breakfast.

The world was left devastated after the news of Caroline Flack's death; including Roman Kemp who called her a close friend.

Whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast's Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, Roman interrupted their usual segment, where they'd recap the events of last night's Love Island to talk about its former host.

"The reality of it is that it's so incredibly sad," said Roman, reflecting on the tragic news of Caroline Flack's death.

Having both previously worked with the 40-year-old presenter, Roman and Vick spoke about their relationship with Caroline, saying "She's a mate.

But I feel like everyone watching the TV felt like [Caroline] was a mate, because she had that bubbly nature; she had that life about her; that warmth. She was so kind and so funny," said Vick.

Caroline Flack passed away on 15 February 2020. Picture: Getty

""The thing that upset me the most - and the thing that is messed up - is that when I saw that headline; my friend had died, you didn't really think 'has it been some tragic accident?'. You knew what it was," Roman went on to say.

He later expressed how he regretted not getting in touch with Caroline Flack over the past few months, amidst her legal battles. "I made the decision, whilst everything was going on; I didn't message her.

"I felt like that was one of those moments where people need to not be bombarded with messages. Now, it makes me feel awful because it makes me feel like 'should I have just sent anything?'," confessed Roman.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp then encouraged their listeners to think twice about what they were saying, both face-to-face and online, because the recipient will read those messages and could be affected by them.

"Please, please be kind," pleaded Vick Hope, before Roman Kemp said "I feel like people don't read [those messages], but they do". They then went on to push the message of #RandomActsOfKindnessDay.

Following the death of Caroline Flack, a family statement was released, reading "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV later released a statement saying "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Bosses at ITV confirmed that the episode of Love Island on ITV2, following Caroline's death, would be cancelled, but it would return on Monday, 17 February with a special tribute to the presenter.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts," read the message.

This is going to hurt forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/EJBLuBY5g4 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 15, 2020

Former contestants on Love Island wrote messages of tribute to their friend, Caroline, including winner Amber Davies, who said "This is going to hurt forever," sharing a snap of her giggling with Caroline. Malin Andersson also wrote "My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words," to her 294.3k Twitter followers.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.