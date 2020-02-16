Breaking News

Love Island Cancelled Tonight Following Caroline Flack's Death

16 February 2020, 18:32 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 19:00

Love Island episode cancelled following Caroline Flack's death
Love Island episode cancelled following Caroline Flack's death. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Love Island has been cancelled tonight following Caroline Flack's death but ITV have confirmed that the show will return tomorrow night with a tribute to the show's former presenter.

Love Island and ITV have released a statement following Caroline Flack's tragic death.

Bosses have confirmed that tonight's episode of the ITV2 show has been cancelled but the show will return on Monday night with a special tribute to its former presenter.

"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news," the statement reads.

"After careful consideration between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family."

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

The 40-year-old star was found dead at her home in London yesterday. Tributes have been pouring in from the star's friends and family, including an emotional post from her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

