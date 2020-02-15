Caroline Flack Dead: Love Island Stars Lead Emotional Tributes

15 February 2020, 18:43 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 18:51

Caroline Flack dead: Stars close to her have paid tribute on social media
Caroline Flack dead: Stars close to her have paid tribute on social media. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has tragically been found dead in her London home and the tributes are pouring in for the TV host.

Caroline Flack, 40, has been found dead in her London home and social media has become full of emotional and upset tributes for the former Love Island presenter.

And some of the first to pay their respects to Caroline are her former Love Island stars.

Chris Hughes, Amber Davies and recent villa contestant Ollie Williams have all sent a message on Twitter.

Chris wrote: “Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world.

"When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight.”

Amber, from the same series as Chris also wrote: “My heart is actually broken.”

Other celebrities including Mylene Klass, Eamonn Holmes and James Jordan have all commented on the devastating news.

Gaz from Geordie Shore wrote on Twitter: “Same people tweeting rip Caroline flack same people who were bombarding her not long ago. So so f****d up... can't actually believe it!!!! Gutted such a nice person... honestly really hit me this…”

A family statement on Caroline's death read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack was found dead at her home

Caroline Flack Dead: Love Island Host Found Dead At Her Flat In London
To All The Boys actress Lana Condor has become a huge name after the Netflix films

To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You’s Lana Condor: Age, Boyfriend & Net Worth Of Actress

TV & Film

People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer

Who Is Queen Bee? The Masked Singer Fans Think Nicola Roberts Is The Star Behind The Mask

TV & Film

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask

TV & Film

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series

TV & Film