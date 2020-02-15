Caroline Flack Dead: Love Island Stars Lead Emotional Tributes

Caroline Flack dead: Stars close to her have paid tribute on social media. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has tragically been found dead in her London home and the tributes are pouring in for the TV host.

And some of the first to pay their respects to Caroline are her former Love Island stars.

Chris Hughes, Amber Davies and recent villa contestant Ollie Williams have all sent a message on Twitter.

This is going to hurt forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/EJBLuBY5g4 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 15, 2020

My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace. 😞❤️ — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) February 15, 2020

Chris wrote: “Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world.

"When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight.”

Amber, from the same series as Chris also wrote: “My heart is actually broken.”

Absolutely devastating to hear the news about Caroline Flack. My thoughts are with her family. — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) February 15, 2020

This is devastating. 💔 — ⚡️GABBY ALLEN⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) February 15, 2020

Other celebrities including Mylene Klass, Eamonn Holmes and James Jordan have all commented on the devastating news.

Gaz from Geordie Shore wrote on Twitter: “Same people tweeting rip Caroline flack same people who were bombarding her not long ago. So so f****d up... can't actually believe it!!!! Gutted such a nice person... honestly really hit me this…”

A family statement on Caroline's death read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."