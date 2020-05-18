Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Love Island: Inside their Relationship As They Confirm Pregnancy – When Were They On Love Island Together? How Old Are They?

18 May 2020, 15:49

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they’re expecting their first baby together just a few years after they were both on Love Island together.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are the only couple from Love Island’s third series still together, so the news Camilla is pregnant with their first child had fans of the show screaming.

Camilla and Jamie met on the series of Love Island where Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners. Meanwhile, Camilla had a turbulent journey of her own before Jamie arrived and quickly wooed her with his intelligence and good looks.

When were Camilla and Jamie on Love Island together and how old are they now? Let’s take a look at their relationship…

When were Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt on Love Island together?

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met on Love Island 2017
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt met on Love Island 2017. Picture: Love Island/YouTube
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have stayed together since Love Island
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have stayed together since Love Island. Picture: Camilla Thurlow/Instagram

Camilla and Jamie were on the third series of Love Island way back in 2017.

For the first few weeks Camilla had a tough time in the villa after getting to know Jonny Mitchell, who later savagely dumped her for Tyla Carr, leaving Camilla in tears.

Before she entered the show Camilla described herself as an ‘explosive ordnance disposable specialist’ and won herself a legion of fans for using her platform to speak out on feminist issues.

Jamie entered Love Island at a later stage in the competition, picking Camilla for a first date when he first arrived in the villa where they immediately hit it off over their love of reading.

They went on to reach the final of the series, taking second place and staying together ever since.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are parents to be!
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are parents to be! Picture: PA

What is Camilla Thurlow’s age?

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have less than a year between their ages
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have less than a year between their ages. Picture: Camilla Thurlow/Instagram

Camilla is 30 years old, her birthday is 8 July 1989.

How old is Jamie Jewitt?

Jamie is also 30, turning the milestone on 6 May when Camilla threw her beau an at-home birthday celebration complete with a meat and cheese platter, fruit, and chocolate brownies

