Love Island's Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting Their First Child

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @camillathurlow

Love Island 2017 stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child together.

Love Island finalists Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are having a baby!

Camilla took to Instagram to announce the news on Sunday evening, showing a scan of the couple's first child and confirming to her 1.7 million followers that she was now seventeen weeks pregnant.

‘So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video... #17weeks#October2020,’ Camilla captioned the post.

Camilla and Jamie met on the ITV2 show in 2017 and are the only couple from the series who are still together.

They made it to the final four but lost out to winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Amber was among the former Love Island stars to congratulate the couple on their news, commenting: "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!!"

"OMG congratulations!!!! This is so lovely you guys," wrote fellow 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood, who was coupled up with Chris Hughes on the show.

Laura Anderson said: "Ahhhh huge congratulations. So happy for you both!!! Fabulous video too all my love."

Camilla and Jamie's announcement video showed them virtually passing a piece of paper among their friends and family which showed the scan, soundtracked to Vanilla Ice's 90s hit single 'Ice Ice Baby'.

