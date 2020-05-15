'Too Hot To Handle' Cast's 'Raucous' London House Party Broke Lockdown Rules

The 'Too Hot To Handle' cast have been spotted breaking social distancing rules having a 'raucous' house party in London that's angered local residents.

The cast of Too Hot To Handle have been spotted partying together during the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing backlash for breaking social distancing rules during their outdoor reunion bash, according to The Mirror.

Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien & Bryce Hirschberg Make Relationship Instagram Official

UK and Irish contestants, Nicole O'Brien, Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle were reportedly spotted at Nicole's London flat having a 'raucous' bash until the early hours, keeping their neighbours up 'taking shots' and 'playing drinking games.'

A resident told the publication how one of the reality stars in question, Lydia, had reportedly taken the parking space of a doctor previously, and when confronted by the concierge and 'angry' residents claimed she herself was a key worker.

It appears the cast have made good friends since the show wrapped, with Nicole posting hers and David's 'flick the switch' challenge to Instagram, saying she couldn't wait to see him again after lockdown was over.

Nicole wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you after quarantine mate @david.birtwistle."

However, it may seem they weren't able to wait until the government lockdown had lifted, and had a sneaky rendez-vous anyway!

Elsewhere in the world, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are still going strong, breaking the internet with their clothes-less snaps, fully coming out of the woodworks about their relationship now the show's over and no spoilers can be given!

