'Too Hot To Handle' Cast's 'Raucous' London House Party Broke Lockdown Rules

15 May 2020, 14:11

'Too Hot To Handle' cast have house party in London during lockdown
'Too Hot To Handle' cast have house party in London during lockdown. Picture: Netflix Too Hot To Handle/ Instagram @nicole.ob

The 'Too Hot To Handle' cast have been spotted breaking social distancing rules having a 'raucous' house party in London that's angered local residents.

The cast of Too Hot To Handle have been spotted partying together during the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing backlash for breaking social distancing rules during their outdoor reunion bash, according to The Mirror.

Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien & Bryce Hirschberg Make Relationship Instagram Official

View this post on Instagram

Demonstrate love by giving it, unconditionally, to yourself.. And as you do, you will attract others into your life who will love you without conditions ❤ I'm so lucky to have a few very special people in my life who love me unconditionally. Who know I dont like to wear makeup, and wont expect me to leave the house with it on. Who know I like to eat cake for breakfast, so will always have it in the cupboard. Who will let me moan when the boy I like doesnt message me back. Who will give me advise when my anxiety gets bad. Who will let me cry down the phone when something has upset me; any day or any time. Who will always join in on my crazy ideas and adventures, no matter how stupid. And who will always tell me I'm beautiful, even though I don't feel it. Thankyou @nicole.ob for being one of those people 💕 I appreciate you endlessly! ☆Tag those special people in your life, that you love without conditions☆

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Lydia (@lydiaclyma) on

UK and Irish contestants, Nicole O'Brien, Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle were reportedly spotted at Nicole's London flat having a 'raucous' bash until the early hours, keeping their neighbours up 'taking shots' and 'playing drinking games.'

A resident told the publication how one of the reality stars in question, Lydia, had reportedly taken the parking space of a doctor previously, and when confronted by the concierge and 'angry' residents claimed she herself was a key worker.

It appears the cast have made good friends since the show wrapped, with Nicole posting hers and David's 'flick the switch' challenge to Instagram, saying she couldn't wait to see him again after lockdown was over.

Nicole wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you after quarantine mate @david.birtwistle."

However, it may seem they weren't able to wait until the government lockdown had lifted, and had a sneaky rendez-vous anyway!

Elsewhere in the world, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are still going strong, breaking the internet with their clothes-less snaps, fully coming out of the woodworks about their relationship now the show's over and no spoilers can be given!

