Love Island's Cally Jane Beech Accuses Luis Morrison Of Cheating On Her While Pregnant

Cally Jane Beech has called out ex, Luis Morrison, on Twitter. Picture: ITV

Since splitting up, Love Island couple, Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have gone toe-to-toe on social media, calling each other out.

The mother of their 17-month old daughter, Vienna, took to Twitter to accuse Luis of cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Cally Jane Beech stated that the footballer, Luis, will not reply to her messages, and she is left to raise Vienna on her own, as he is not "paying for [his] lil girl yet".

Instead, she suggested that he was too busy drinking and partying. She then wrote to her 103k followers "Your single because you can’t be trusted to be loyal or respectful [sic]".

Unbelievable ! Neither did I but luis is continuing to lie, not answer my emails,texts or calls with regards to Vienna so yes it does affect your duties when your not paying for your lil girl yet out on the piss. Your single because you can’t be trusted to be loyal or respectful pic.twitter.com/Wb2gasjFbE — Cally Jane Beech (@MissCallyJane) October 30, 2018

Cally wrote this while sharing a snapshot of Luis' Instagram Story, where he tried to defend himself after being "painted in a certain way".

"This doesn't effect my duties to Vienna. I wish Cally the best..." continued Luis Morrison.