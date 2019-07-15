Fresh 'Fix' Claims After Love Island Shop Assistant Spotted Working The Bar In Nightclub Scene

Love Island shop assistant spotted working in nightclub in same episode. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

The shop assistant that landed Love Island's Anton in hot water was also spotted working as a barmaid in the nightclub.

Serious drama kicked off on Love Island when the islanders discovered Anton had given his number to the shop assistant in the supermarket when he, Tommy Fury and Jordan Hames visited- but viewers are branding the show a 'fix' after they spotted the same woman working behind the bar in the nightclub they went to.

After coming clean to his current couple, (though, we're not sure if that's 'on' anymore TBH) Belle Hassan, that he'd dropped his digits off whilst picking up groceries for their dinner, things between the pair soured, and Anton did himself few favours when he kissed Anna during a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid.

Things came to a heated climax when the islanders were whisked out to a nightclub for the evening to party- but not a lot of that was done, as Belle well and truly kicked off, accusing Anton of making jokes at her expense, which spelled the end of their coupling.

Anton kissed Anna during a game of snog, marry, avoid. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

However, viewers were distracted from the evening's drama when they spotted what they think is the very same shop assistant all dressed up as a bartender in the background of the nightclub scene, and quickly took to Twitter to accuse the show, once again, of being 'fixed.'

One user tweeted "Shopkeeper by day. Barmaid by night. Make it make sense" whilst another jabbed "Love island have had a mare . Using the same bird for the shopping scene and club scene . What a fix."

Shopkeeper by day. Barmaid by night. Make it make sense. 🤦🏽‍♂️😩😂🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WdAPByrIbx — Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) July 14, 2019

Love island have had a mare . Using the same bird for the shopping scene and club scene . What a fix . pic.twitter.com/G9oKK8zN12 — BLACKBEARD (@AndrewEllis83) July 15, 2019

Fans have also been accusing producers in meddling with the storyline, as Michael and Joanna received the fewest public votes, and a twist leaving only one of them able to remain the villa, which many see as pretty convenient seeing as many want Michael to return to Amber, who confessed her feelings to him (again) in Sunday's episode.

