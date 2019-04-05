That Awks Moment When Amber Davies Goes To Slide In Loftus-Cheek's DMs, And Sees They've Already Been Flirting

5 April 2019, 07:52

Imagine going to slide into someone's DMs, only to realise you've already been wooing them. Well, that's what Amber Davies just did...

What a time to be alive - we have both 'Love Island' and the World Cup on our TVs at the minute. So, when Amber Davies and Olivia Attwood; former Islanders, swung by, it made sense to combine the two.

Before the microphones went live, Amber was chatting to Roman Kemp about how much she fancied the England squad (which is fair - they're a fanciable bunch.)

> QUIZ: Which 'Love Island' 2018 Star Said These Cheeky Phrases In Their Opening VT?

Olivia Attwood Amber Davies on Capital Breakfast

That's when Roman Kemp took it upon himself to wingman the former 'Love Island' star, by presenting her with three England footballers - Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard and John Stones. There was, however, a catch; whichever player was Amber's favourite, she'd have to DM him, asking him out.

After Amber selected the lucky, lucky Loftus-Cheek, Olivia gifted her with the line "I know Harry stole your goal, but you've stolen my heart". At this point Amber was going to send him that message, but it turns out they've already been sliding in each other's DMs.

MINDS. OFFICIALLY. BLOWN. We'll see you out in Russia, eh, Amber?

> We've Got All Of The 'Love Island' News And Gossip Over On Our App!

Latest Love Island News

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’
Adam Collard Lie Detector Zara McDermott

WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...
Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham

Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announce their break-up

Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story
Kazimir Crossley shocked fans with a video of herself appearing to kiss a YouTube star

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Shocks Instagram Fans As She ‘Snogs’ YouTube Star

Hot On Capital

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid

Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

Zayn Malik

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?
Vick Hope once messaged Michael B Jordan asking him out on a date

WATCH: Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez VR Reality Prank w/ Roman Kemp

Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Kevin Hart w/ Sonny Jay

WATCH: "Who The F***?!" - Sonny Jay Winds Up The Rock And Kevin Hart When He Asked Them Who Farted!

Shows & Presenters

More Movies & TV News

Denzel Washington's Opinion On Idris Elba As James Bond

WATCH: Denzel Washington Weighs In On Who Shouldn't Play James Bond...
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi star in HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria Trailer: Jacob Elordi & Zendaya Star In Drake Produced HBO Show
Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson

Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere
David Henrie has teased at a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion

Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Teases Return Of Show After Meeting With Disney's Streaming Service
People have great ideas for RuPaul's Darg Race UK 2019

Drag Race UK: The Very British Challenges & Guest Judges Everyone Wants To See