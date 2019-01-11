Love Island’s Amber Davies Wishes Her “Favourite Human”, 9-5 Co-Star Louise Redknapp A Speedy Recovery

Amber Davies sent her best wishes to Louise Redknapp after she suffered a nasty fall. Picture: Instagram

Louise had to pull out of the Dolly Parton musical after she suffered a nasty cut to her face due to falling over in London.

Love Island’s Amber Davies has sent her good wishes to Louise Redknapp after the former Eternal singer suffered a nasty cut to her face after falling over in London.

Louise was forced to pull out of 9-5, the Dolly Parton musical she had been starring in along with Amber after being rushed to hospital with a nasty cut to her chin requiring 10 stitches and a fractured wrist.

The singer shared the news with her followers, writing, “It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue with my role in 9-5. Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got 10 (yes 10) stitches in my chin.

“Following my doctors orders- they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre ’the show must go on’ and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it.”

Fellow cast member Amber Davies took to Twitter to send her good wishes, writing, “Well. I leave you for 2 mins!! Wishing one of my favourite humans the most speedy recovery! I can’t wait to be beside you as we play leading ladies together @LouiseRedknapp.”

Well. I leave you for 2 mins!! Wishing one of my favourite humans the most speedy recovery! I can’t wait to be beside you as we play leading ladies together ❤️ @LouiseRedknapp pic.twitter.com/pWGJpnSBJX — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) January 10, 2019

It’s not clear who will replace Louise for the first few weeks of the show until she is well enough to return and take up her role once more.

A statement from the show’s spokesperson reads, “Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5 The Musical.

“The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening.

“Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise’s start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019.

“Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back.”

Get well soon, Louise!

