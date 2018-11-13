Love Island’s Amber Davies ‘Dating Diversity’s Perri Kiely’

The pair apparently bonded over their love of dancing. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Amber Davies has been linked to a string of famous faces since splitting from Kem Cetinay last year.

First there were rumours she was secretly dating Gary Lineker's son, Tobias. Then it was TOWIE’s Chris Clark (who just so happens to be Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson’s ex-boyfriend!) However, the latest guy is even more random.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson May Have To Give Evidence Regarding The Alleged Kidnapping Of Chloe Ayling

According to reports, the 22-year-old is now seeing Diversity dancer and Celebs Go Dating star Perri Kiely! The pair apparently hit it off after bonding over their love of dancing.

A source told a tabloid: “Amber and Perri are in the early stages of their romance but things are going very well between them.

“They share a lot of the same friends and hit it off right away after being introduced to each other.

“Fans of Perri still remember him as being a young boy in Diversity but he’s grown up since then and his muscly physique definitely proved attractive to Amber.”

Neither have confirmed the rumours are true but we’ll keep you posted!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Showbiz News