Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson May Have To Give Evidence Regarding The Alleged Kidnapping Of Chloe Ayling

12 November 2018, 15:50

The pair met during their glamour modelling days
The pair met during their glamour modelling days. Picture: ITV/Channel 4

Megan Barton-Hanson could be called upon to give evidence regarding the alleged kidnapping of Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling.

According to reports, the pair are apparently friends who met during their glamour modelling days.

Chloe hit the headlines last summer when she claimed she was lured to a fake modelling shoot in Milan. She claimed she was drugged and kidnapped by a group of men and bundled into the boot of a car.

One of the men, Lukasz Herba, was convicted in June this year and sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison.

However, he has always maintained that he and Chloe concocted the story together to help launch her showbiz career.

His lawyer, Simone Zancani, is now trying to speak to the model’s friends and family to find out if this is in fact true. Even though Chloe denies it.

View this post on Instagram

Incredibly proud of these two lovebirds 💕 🙌

A post shared by Megan Barton-Hanson (@meganbartonhanson_) on

He recently told The Sunday Mirror: “We want to ask Megan if Chloe spoke about ­creating a scandal to get inside Celebrity Big Brother.”

You couldn't make this up!

